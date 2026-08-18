Jordan Scruggs Not Returning to WVU, Will Finish Career at Big Ten School

Former West Virginia cornerback Jordan Scruggs is not returning to the Mountaineers after all. He expressed interest in coming back for one more year, but after discussions with the staff, he opted to transfer and will play at Maryland to round out his collegiate career.

Scruggs was granted an injunction against the NCAA on Monday, giving him another year. He has been in college for five years, spending time at Washburn, Central Missouri, Hutchinson CC, South Alabama, and West Virginia. However, he's only played four seasons due to being redshirted as a freshman at Washburn.

In 12 games with the Mountaineers last season, he recorded 33 tackles, two passes defended, one forced fumble, and an interception.

That one pick was returned for an 80-yard touchdown and helped lift West Virginia past No. 22 Houston, giving the Mountaineers their first ranked road win since the crazy ending against Texas in 2018 when Will Grier hit Gary Jennings and then converted the two-point conversion.

WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez mentioned in his press conference last Friday that he would like to fill the last couple of spots on the roster and is open to all options — bringing a fifth-year guy back, a transfer portal guy, or even someone from the student body.

“There are others that, if the transfer thing comes through and you didn’t have to be in the portal, there’s a couple that played at other teams that are potentially eligible. But we really haven’t pursued it much because I think it’s so much gray area. They may approve the guys who return to their previous school, and not the transfers, but I don’t know. I think there's something that there might be a ruling on the 17th, which is Monday, so maybe we have some clarity then. We have a spot for one or two, and if we don't fill that spot, we'll have a student body tryout. We'll let them know next week, and maybe they can come try out. I've had guys that were student body tryouts that wind up starting."

The team announced over the weekend that they will be holding walk-on tryouts on Tuesday, August 20th, at the Caperton Indoor Practice Facility.

And no, this isn't a sign that the team is not performing well. This is simply to get as many bodies in the building as possible and give them more help on the scout team. If they add someone through the portal, then yeah, that's a little different. They will likely, in one way or another, find a role after they get caught up to speed.