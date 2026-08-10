Rich Rod Leaves the Door Open for Additions to WVU's Roster

Just a few days ago, West Virginia head football coach Rich Rodriguez said that they were not adding anyone to the roster "right now," and that remains the case as the Mountaineers opened the lid on week two of fall camp, but they are still open to filling those final two roster spots.

“We have a couple of guys that we’ve talked to and communicated with," Rodriguez said on Monday. "If the five-year class action thing goes through, then we may have a couple added. But as far as guys out of the (transfer) portal or suing to get in the portal, whatever that is, we don’t have anybody right there just yet.”

The staff feels pretty good with the group they currently have and doesn't feel the need to go outside of the program to complete the roster. And by that, I mean guys who are still in the transfer portal from the spring — yes, there are still some available — or guys who will be entering the portal, if given the ability to.

So if anyone is added, it will be one of the six players from the 2025 team who are looking to get a fifth year of eligibility. Those players are tight end Jacob Barrick, defensive lineman Eddie Kelly Jr., cornerback Jason Chambers, cornerback Tyrence Crutcher, nickel/sam Fred Perry, and punter Oliver Straw.

Cornerback Jordan Scruggs filed a lawsuit against the NCAA, hoping to get an additional year as well, so he is another one to keep your eyes on. He's been in college since 2021 but redshirted that year at Washburn and has only played four seasons.

Jordan Scruggs' timeline

2021: Washburn (redshirted)

2022: Central Missouri (11 games)

2023: Hutchinson CC (11 games)

2024: South Alabama (12 games)

2025: West Virginia (12 games)

Also, there is still no update on the status of freshman running back SirPaul Cheeks, who has yet to enroll or be added to the team's official roster. Considering we are this deep into fall camp, his arrival for the 2026 season feels unlikely. If that is the case, West Virginia will have seven running backs on this year's team — Andre Devine, Cam Cook, Amari Latimer, Chris Talley, Martavious Boswell, Darius Morant, and Lawrence Autry.

The truth of the matter is there is no way of telling how this is all going to unfold and if WVU even fills those final two spots. Heck, the staff itself is unsure.