Josiah Trotter Earns Shaun Alexander Freshman Player of the Week
Tuesday morning, the Maxwell Award Committee announced linebacker Josiah Trotter as this week’s Shaun Alexander Freshman Player of the Week.
Trotter tallied 11 tackles, including six solo tackles, in the Mountaineers 32-28 comeback win over Kansas on Saturday.
The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, native is tied for the team lead with 28 tackles, including a team-best 14 solo tackles to go with 1.5 tackles for a loss and a quarterback hurry this season.
Past winners include; Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) - 2018, Kenneth Gainwell (Memphis)-2019 and Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama) – 2020, Brock Bowers (Georgia) – 2021, Drake Maye (North Carolina) 2022 and Caleb Downs (Alabama) 2023.