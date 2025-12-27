WVU Leading Receiver will Enter the NCAA Transfer Portal

West Virginia University wide receiver Cam Vaughn will enter his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to ESPN analyst Pete Thamel.

Vaughn led the Mountaineers in receiving during the 2025 season, finishing with 35 receptions for 541 yards and four touchdowns. He opened the year with his most productive outing, setting season highs with seven catches for 127 yards against Robert Morris—his lone 100-yard performance of the season. The redshirt sophomore also recorded six receptions for 85 yards in the loss to TCU.

Prior to West Virginia, Vaughn played under head coach Rich Rodriguez at Jacksonville State, where he quickly emerged as one of Conference USA’s top freshman receivers. He earned All-Conference USA Freshman Team honors after appearing in all 14 games and starting the final eight.

Vaughn led the Gamecocks’ receiving corps with 48 catches for 803 yards and five touchdowns, serving as a consistent downfield threat. His standout performance came in the Cure Bowl against Ohio, where he posted a season-high nine receptions for 183 yards and a touchdown. He also turned in notable efforts at Louisiana Tech with seven catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns, and against Kennesaw State with seven receptions for 96 yards, capping a breakout freshman campaign.

Full list of Mountaineers who plan to enter the transfer portal

Offense: QB Nicco Marchiol, QB Khalil Wilkins, RB Jahiem White, RB Diore Hubbard, RB Tyler Jacklich, RB Clay Ash, RB Kannon Katzer, WR Tyshawn Dues, WR Oran Singleton Jr., WR Cam Vaughn, OL Jude Edwards, OL Cooper Young, OL Ethan Chill, OL Robby Martin, OL Xavier Bausley.

Defense: DL Adam Tomczyk, LB Michael Hastie, LB Caleb Nuhi-Yandall, LB Jackson Biser, CB Dawayne Galloway Jr., CB Devonte Golden-Nelson, S Kaleb Gray, S Zae Jennings, S William Davis. S Jason Cross Jr.

Specialists: Ethan Head

