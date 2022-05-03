OFFICIAL: QB JT Daniels Signs with West Virginia

Tuesday morning, West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown announced the signing of former Georgia QB JT Daniels.

Daniels originally began his career at USC where he spent the 2019 season with new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell. Daniels only played in one game that year before suffering a season-ending knee injury. This past season, Daniels was hindered by a lat injury and once he recovered he had lost the starting job to former walk-on Stetson Bennett who would go on to lead the Bulldogs to a national title.

In his four-year collegiate career, Daniels has completed 389/610 passes (63.8%) and has thrown for 4,840 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions.

Daniels will have two years of eligibility remaining.

