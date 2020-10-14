SI.com
Kansas Players to Watch: Offense

Schuyler Callihan

This Saturday, the West Virginia Mountaineers return to action as they will play host to the winless Kansas Jayhawks. Although the Kansas offense has struggled mightily through the first three games of the 2020 season, they still have a handful of playmakers that can hurt you if you don't keep a close eye on them. Below is a look at this week's players to watch for the Jayhawk offense.

RB Pooka Williams 

Over the last two years, Pooka Williams has been a massive headache for Big 12 defensive coordinators. He's rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons and as West Virginia co-defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley said, "He can score from anywhere on the field." The Jayhawks don't have a high-powered offense by any means, so the Mountaineers' gameplan will likely be centered around Pooka Williams and knowing where he is on the field at all times. 

RB Velton Gardner

As good as Williams is, he's not even the team's leading rusher through three games, it's Velton Gardner. He's another speed back that has the ability to hit the edge and fly. However, Gardner can be physical and run between the tackles. With the quarterback carousel that Kansas has going on, you can expect them to lean on the rushing attack vs the Mountaineers.

WR Andrew Parchment

This guy singlehandedly kept Kansas in the game vs West Virginia a year ago as he went for 132 yards and two touchdowns on five catches. He's a big, physical receiver that likes to go up and get it and if you don't keep close tabs on him, he can get behind the third level pretty quick. If the Jayhawks do choose to throw the ball 20-25 times, you can assume a lot of those targets will go toward Parchment.

