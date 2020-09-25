Keys to the Game for West Virginia vs Oklahoma State

West Virginia has a big challenge this weekend as they travel to Stillwater to take on the No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Big 12 Conference opener. Everyone seems to be putting their money on the Pokes, but if West Virginia does these three things, they will be in a great position to pull off the upset.

Converting 3rd downs/getting off on 3rd downs

The story of Oklahoma State's game last week vs Tulsa was the defense. They held Tulsa to 0/11 on third downs and 1/4 on 4th down opportunities. Regardless of the opponent, that's a pretty tough feat to accomplish. West Virginia was 8 of 13 on third downs vs Eastern Kentucky in the season opener and will need to have similar success this Saturday for a chance at an upset bid. Finishing off drives with touchdowns instead of field goals will be big, which means when you get to third down, you have to find a way to move the sticks.

Defensively, West Virginia was just about as good as the Cowboys on third down as they held Eastern Kentucky to 1/11. Repeating that against Oklahoma State would be almost impossible, but holding them to 3/11 or 3/12 on third downs should be the goal. You don't want your offense getting cold on the sideline and you don't want your defense suffering through some long, methodical drives.

Limit or eliminate explosive plays

Oklahoma State is a team that just constantly produces home run hitters. Whether it be at receiver or running back or heck, sometimes both, they always have someone who can hit and hit big. Last season, West Virginia only had to worry about running back Chuba Hubbard because of wide receiver Tylan Wallace missing the game due to an injury. Well, this Saturday they're both healthy and ready to gash the Mountaineer defense at every chance they get. The secondary is going to have to play big in coverage against Wallace and although things start up front, the play of the linebackers will be critical in eliminating runs getting to the third level of the defense aka home run territory.

Win the war in the trenches

Oklahoma State was average at best on the offensive line a week ago and although they did some reshuffling throughout the game, this is a perfect opportunity for West Virginia to get the pass rush really going with the Stills brothers. Both Darius and Dante Stills were fairly quiet in the season opener and that's going to have to change moving forward. Regardless of who is Oklahoma State's quarterback on Saturday, you have to pressure the pocket and effect throws. Winning the battle up front will limit Hubbard's opportunities to strike for 20 yard gainers and also means the quarterback will have to get the ball out quick and can't let a play develop deep down the field.

Offensively, you have to keep Jarret Doege clean. The Mountaineers didn't allow a single sack vs Eastern Kentucky and there was never a real threat of it happening. Keeping him upright will give West Virginia better situations on third downs. Running the ball has to be a point of emphasis again this week and the guys on the interior of the offensive line have to do their job in dominating the line of scrimmage.

