Kickoff Time Set for West Virginia, Kansas State

Schuyler Callihan

The Big 12 Conference has announced that West Virginia's next home matchup vs Kansas State on Halloween will kick at noon EST and will be televised on ESPN or ESPN2. 

The all-time series between the Mountaineers and Wildcats sits dead even at 5-5. Kansas State won five of the first six meetings, but West Virginia has won the last four. The Mountaineers have won those last four games by an average of 9.8 points, but three of the four games have been decided by five or fewer points.

Stadium capacity for the Kansas State game currently sits at 25% and tickets for the game are still available at WVUGAME.com

