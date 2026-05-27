Kickoff Times, TV Networks Announced for WVU's Three Non-Conference Games

Wednesday afternoon, the Big 12 Conference announced the kickoff times and TV networks for West Virginia's three non-conference games in 2026, along with some information for the Mountaineers' league opener against Oklahoma State.

Week 1

West Virginia will begin the year on September 5th with a 12 p.m. ET kick against Coastal Carolina, which will be available on TNT/HBO Max. This will be just the second time that the Chanticleers and Mountaineers have played on the gridiron, with WVU winning the first matchup 31-0 back in 2010. Geno Smith completed 20/27 passes for 216 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception on the day.

Week 2

Here, the Mountaineers will welcome in FCS foe UT Martin on September 12th, marking the first-ever meeting between the two programs. This will be another early kick, but you will have an extra hour to tailgate with this one, teeing up at 1 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Week 3

To round out non-conference play, West Virginia will make the trek to Charlotte, a hotbed for WVU alums, to face the Virginia Cavaliers in the Duke's Mayo Classic on Saturday, September 19th. If you are making the trip down to the Queen City, you may want to look into booking a hotel the night of the game, unless you are from the southern part of the state and feel like making the quick trip back home. The Mountaineers and Hoos will begin play at approximately 7:30 p.m. ET and will be aired on the ACC Network.

This will be the 24th all-time meeting between the programs, with Virginia holding a slight 12-10-1 edge. It's been a streaky series with West Virginia winning the first three, Virginia answering with eight straight, and then, after alternating results with a tie mixed in, WVU ripped off six straight wins, followed by UVA winning the last three. The last meeting was a 48-22 drubbing by Virginia in the 2002 Continental Tire Bowl.

Week 4 & regular season finale

The Big 12 home opener against Oklahoma State on September 26th will be aired on FOX or FS1. A time will be determined at a later date. And we already knew that the final game of the year at Utah had been moved to Black Friday (November 27th). After leaving two options for a start time (8/9 p.m. ET), they settled on the latter. That game will be on FOX.