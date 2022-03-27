Lance Dixon 'Happy' to be at WVU, Feels More Comfortable in 2022

West Virginia linebacker Lance Dixon went through this process when he decided to leave Penn State after two years.

"Obviously, it was a difficult process having to transfer schools, but I'm pretty happy with the decision that I made and I can't really say I would go back and change it. I don't regret," Dixon said. "It [West Virginia] seemed like the best option for me. The defense, it allows you to play outside of the box more and do more things."