Lance Dixon 'Happy' to be at WVU, Feels More Comfortable in 2022

Former Penn State linebacker Lance Dixon is feeling good heading into his second year in the program.
USATSI_17060711_168388579_lowres (1)

Transferring is a part of college athletics and is here to stay. As much as a team can be hurt by the transfer portal, it can also serve teams who are in need of an experienced player at a certain position or give them a young, talented player that they weren't expecting to have.

USATSI_16749019_168388579_lowres

West Virginia linebacker Lance Dixon went through this process when he decided to leave Penn State after two years.

"Obviously, it was a difficult process having to transfer schools, but I'm pretty happy with the decision that I made and I can't really say I would go back and change it. I don't regret," Dixon said. "It [West Virginia] seemed like the best option for me. The defense, it allows you to play outside of the box more and do more things."

USATSI_17042679_168388579_lowres

It took Dixon a while to truly get comfortable with the defense, but at the midway point things started to click. "Honestly, I feel way better compared to last season because last year I didn't really get the offseason training that I usually got over the last couple of years. I feel like I can do a lot more, play with a lot more stamina."

USATSI_17014809_168388579_lowres

Dixon appeared in ten games for the Mountaineers in 2021 and earned four starts, most of which came in the back half of the season. He totaled 36 tackles and one pass breakup on the year. Although the numbers aren't eye-popping by any means, it was his first year in a brand new system with an abbreviated offseason and only started a handful of games. 

