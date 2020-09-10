Launch Date Set for Napoleon's Corner

A new show is coming to Mountaineer Maven on Sports Illustrated: "Napoleon's Corner", hosted by former West Virginia running back Eugene Napoleon.

Napoleon played for the Mountaineers from 1987-89 and during his time in the old gold and blue he amassed over 1,000 yards rushing and six touchdowns on the ground. Following his days at West Virginia University, he continued his football career by playing in the Arena Football League for the Tampa Bay Storm and the Orlando Predators.

Since Napoleon decided to hang up the cleats, he has taken on many different hats from being a sports agent and representing the best street basketball players on the And1 circuit, helping manage his wife's music career (aka gold selling artist Ny'a), a motivational speaker, a former coach, and a teacher.

Now, the time has come for Eugene to officially join us in the broadcasting field and host his first show on the Sports Illustrated platform.

"I am extremely excited about doing Napoleon's Corner presented by Mountaineer Maven on Sports Illustrated. Whenever you have an opportunity to connect with others, it's always a blessing. Looking forward to sharing some great stories and information!"

Eugene will be talking not just about WVU football, but many other things as well. The show will kickoff next Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST on MountaineerMaven.com

