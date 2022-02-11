Skip to main content

Leddie Brown Receives Invite to 2022 NFL Combine

West Virginia will be represented by Leddie Brown in Indianapolis next month.

Former West Virginia running back Leddie Brown was one of 324 college prospects to be invited to the 2022 NFL Combine which will be held in Indianapolis, Indiana from March 1st-7th. 

This past season, Brown rushed for 1,065 yards and 13 touchdowns on 223 carries. For his career, Brown totaled 2,888 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns on 620 carries. He also hauled in 86 receptions for 604 yards and five touchdowns. 

Brown is the lone Mountaineer to be invited to the 2022 NFL Combine.

Leddie Brown Receives Invite to 2022 NFL Combine

