LIVE GAME THREAD: WVU Gold-Blue Spring Game

Keep it here for live updates of today's spring game!

It's gameday! Today marks the return of the annual Gold-Blue Spring Game as the West Virginia Mountaineers get set to enter their third season under head coach Neal Brown.

Below we will provide LIVE updates of today's spring game! Rosters of each team are also listed.

LIVE UPDATES

The spring game will begin with some special teams drills.

MEDIA TIMEOUT

Players now going through the Mountaineer Drill (4 plays to get 20 yards - 3 defenders, 3 linemen, 1 back)

TD Markquan Rucker (BLUE) - 3 points, 3-0.

TD Markquan Rucker (BLUE) - 3 points, 6-0.

Kickoff challenge now taking place.

Casey Legg wins kickoff challenge (BLUE) - 3 points, 9-0.

MEDIA TIMEOUT

Traditional scrimmage getting set to begin.

Jarret Doege and the GOLD team to start with the ball.

Doege's pass falls incomplete, nearly intercepted.

Doege completes pass to Ford-Wheaton - 8 yard gain.

Doege completes pass to Wright Jr for first down.

Doege scrambles for 9 yards.

Wright gain of 4 on the carry, first down.

Doege sacked by Taijh Alston.

Doege completes pass to L. Brown for 3 yards.

Doege sacked by VanDarius Cowan.

GOLD TEAM punts.

BLUE TEAM ball led by QB Garrett Greene.

Greene completes pass to Smith for 4 yards.

Sparrow fumbles, BLUE recovers.

Greene's pass incomplete, intended for S. Brown - PENALTY (Defensive PI).

Greene completes pass to Prather for 51 yards.

Greene sacked by Jefferson.

Greene completes pass to S. Brown for 4 yards.

Sparrow 8 yard carry.

Sumpter FG IS GOOD (BLUE) - 3 points, 12-0.

GOLD BALL

Mathis loss of 3 yards on the carry.

Doege completes pass to Ford-Wheaton, 11 yards.

Mathis 2 yard carry

Doege's pass complete to Mathis for 2 yards.

Doege completes pass to Wright for 5 yards.

Doege completes pass to Wright for 6 yards.

Doege completes pass to Wright for 21 yards.

Doege completes pass to Mathis for NO GAIN - OFFSIDES ON DEFENSE.

Mathis 2 yard carry.

Doege's pass incomplete, intended for Ford-Wheaton.

Doege's pass incomplete, dropped by Wright.

King's FG IS GOOD (GOLD) - 3 points, 12-3.

BLUE BALL

Greene's pass incomplete, nearly intercepted by Naim Muhammad.

Greene's pass complete to Prather for 4 yards.

Greene scrambles for 4 yard run.

Greene's pass complete to Prather for 7 yards.

Greene's pass intercepted in end zone by Daryl Porter Jr.

MEDIA TIMEOUT

Punt challenge set to begin.

BLUE TEAM wins punt challenge, 15-6.

GOLD TEAM ball

GOLD TEAM OFFENSE

QBs: Jarret Doege, Matt Cavallaro

RBs: Leddie Brown, Tony Mathis Jr.

WRs: Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Winston Wright Jr., Isaiah Esdale, Sean Ryan, Sam James

TEs: Mike O'Laughlin, Charles Finley, Treylan Davis

OL: Brandon Yates, Parker Moorer, Jordan White, Zach Frazier, Ja'Quay Hubbard, James Gmiter

GOLD TEAM DEFENSE

DL: Taurus Simmons, Jalen Thornton, Sean Martin, Rhett Heston, Jordan Jefferson, Brayden Dudley

BANDIT: Jared Bartlett, Eddie Watkins

LB: Devell Washington, James Thomas, Jax McCauley, Drew Joseph

DB: Daryl Porter Jr., Malachi Ruffin, Andrew Wilson-Lamp, Davis Mallinger, Naim Muhammad, L'Trell Bradley, Avery Wilcox

GOLD TEAM SPECIALISTS

K: Evan Staley, Danny King

P: Kolton McGhee, Leighton Bechdel

HLD: Austin Brinkman

BLUE TEAM OFFENSE

QBs: Garrett Greene, Will Crowder

RBs: A'varius Sparrow, Markquan Rucker, Owen Chafin

WRs: Kaden Prather, Reese Smith, Sam Brown, Preston Fox, CJ Cole, Randy Fields Jr., Graeson Malashevich

TEs: Trace Weitzel, Victor Wikstrom, T.J. Banks

OL: Nick Malone, Jackson Oxley, Noah Drummond, Tyler Connolly, Donavan Beaver, Chaz Jennings, Shawn Lee, Doug Nester, Christopher Mayo, Tairiq Stewart, John Hughes

BLUE TEAM DEFENSE

DL: Jeffery Pooler Jr., Taijh Alston, Lanell Carr, Dante Stills, Tavis Lee, Akheem Mesidor, Edward Vesterinen

BANDIT: VanDarius Cowan

LB: Exree Loe, Josh Chandler-Semedo

DB: Jackie Matthews, Alonzo Addae, Nicktroy Fortune, Kerry Martin Jr., Scottie Young Jr., Jairo Faverus, Sean Mahone, Quamaezius Mosby

BLUE TEAM SPECIALISTS

K/P: Tyler Sumpter

HLD: J.P. Hadley

K: Casey Legg

P: Evan Matthes

P: Kaulin Parris

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.