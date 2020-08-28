LOOK: First WVU Football Depth Chart of 2020 Season
Schuyler Callihan
Today, West Virginia University released the media guide for the 2020 football season. As always, this is a sign that football is just right around the corner and inside the team unveiled its initial depth chart which you can view below.
For a look at the rest of the media guide, click here.
OFFENSE
QB: Jarret Doege OR Austin Kendall
RB: Leddie Brown, Alec Sinkfield OR Tony Mathis Jr.
WR (X): Sean Ryan, Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Randy Fields Jr.
WR (H): Winston Wright Jr., Graeson Malashevich, Reese Smith
WR (Z): Sam James, Ali Jennings
SLOT: T.J. Simmons, Isaiah Esdale
TE (Y): Mike O'Laughlin, T.J. Banks
LT: Junior Uzebu, Brandon Yates
LG: James Gmiter, Zach Frazier
C: Chase Behrndt, Briason Mays
RG: Michael Brown, Blaine Scott
RT: John Hughes, Parker Moorer
DEFENSE
DT: Dante Stills, Jalen Thornton, Tavis Lee
NT: Darius Stills, Quay Mays, Jordan Jefferson
DE: Jeffery Pooler Jr., Sean Martin, Akheem Mesidor
BANDIT: VanDarius Cowan, Bryce Brand
WILL: Josh Chandler-Semedo, Exree Loe
MIKE: Dylan Tonkery, Jared Bartlett
SPEAR: Tykee Smith, Dante Bonamico
LCB: Dreshun Miller, Jackie Matthews OR Tae Mayo
FS Alonzo Addae, Jake Long
CAT: Sean Mahone, Noah Guzman
RCB: Nicktroy Fortune, Jairo Faverus
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Evan Staley, Casey Legg
Holder: Kolton McGhee
P: Kolton McGhee or Tyler Sumpter
KO: Casey Legg, Evan Staley
LS: Kyle Poland, JP Hadley
KR: Winston Wright Jr., Sam James
PR: Alec Sinkfield
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @WVUonSI