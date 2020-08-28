SI.com
MountaineerMaven
LOOK: First WVU Football Depth Chart of 2020 Season

Schuyler Callihan

Today, West Virginia University released the media guide for the 2020 football season. As always, this is a sign that football is just right around the corner and inside the team unveiled its initial depth chart which you can view below.

For a look at the rest of the media guide, click here.

OFFENSE

QB: Jarret Doege OR Austin Kendall

RB: Leddie Brown, Alec Sinkfield OR Tony Mathis Jr.

WR (X): Sean Ryan, Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Randy Fields Jr.

WR (H): Winston Wright Jr., Graeson Malashevich, Reese Smith

WR (Z): Sam James, Ali Jennings

SLOT: T.J. Simmons, Isaiah Esdale

TE (Y): Mike O'Laughlin, T.J. Banks

LT: Junior Uzebu, Brandon Yates

LG: James Gmiter, Zach Frazier

C: Chase Behrndt, Briason Mays

RG: Michael Brown, Blaine Scott

RT: John Hughes, Parker Moorer

Neal Brown
WVU Football - Caleb Saunders

DEFENSE

DT: Dante Stills, Jalen Thornton, Tavis Lee

NT: Darius Stills, Quay Mays, Jordan Jefferson

DE: Jeffery Pooler Jr., Sean Martin, Akheem Mesidor

BANDIT: VanDarius Cowan, Bryce Brand

WILL: Josh Chandler-Semedo, Exree Loe

MIKE: Dylan Tonkery, Jared Bartlett

SPEAR: Tykee Smith, Dante Bonamico

LCB: Dreshun Miller, Jackie Matthews OR Tae Mayo

FS Alonzo Addae, Jake Long

CAT: Sean Mahone, Noah Guzman

RCB: Nicktroy Fortune, Jairo Faverus

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Evan Staley, Casey Legg

Holder: Kolton McGhee

P: Kolton McGhee or Tyler Sumpter

KO: Casey Legg, Evan Staley

LS: Kyle Poland, JP Hadley

KR: Winston Wright Jr., Sam James

PR: Alec Sinkfield

Football

