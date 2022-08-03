Lyn-J Dixon Transfers to SEC School

West Virginia will have a big challenge this upcoming season as they try to replace the production of multi-year starting running back, Leddie Brown.

To help the depth in the room, WVU went out and snagged former Clemson back Lyn-J Dixon out of the transfer portal. Dixon rushed for 1,420 yards and 13 touchdowns on 218 carries in three years at Clemson and was expected to split time in the backfield with Tony Mathis Jr. this fall. He participated in spring ball but in late June announced that he had entered the transfer portal again, never playing in a single game for the Mountaineers.

Wednesday afternoon, Dixon revealed that he will be finishing his collegiate career at Tennessee.

