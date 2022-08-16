MAILBAG: Breakout Players, Garrett Greene's Role, New Big 12, Facing Doege? + More

From @PaulMountaineer:

We've gotten very little info on the QBs, especially JT Daniels. As a media member who's been invited to some practices (I assume) what's your take on this competition and does he look to be the best of the bunch this year? Also.. info on Donaldson and how he looks?

Answer: I haven't been able to take in practice since I'm in Carolina covering the Panthers, but my co-publisher Chris Hall and our newest writer Julia Mellett have been on hand and I've heard nothing but good things about Daniels. Seems to be as good as advertised, but take that for what it's worth. They don't let the media stay for the good parts of practice. That said, I was told that all of the quarterbacks are much improved and that had Daniels not transferred in, they would still be okay. Not my words, but I'll believe it.

From @i_hate_pitt:

Have you heard of separation between JT and the others, and seeing Doege transfer again gives me optimism about this season knowing we did more with less last year.

Answer: The separation will likely occur this week. The deeper we get into the month of August, the more comfortable we'll see JT look in the offense. It helps that he's already been in a version of it before, obviously. Those in the QB room understand the situation. This is JT's job.

From @NickYore:

Can you see WVU competing year in and year out near the top of the big 12 ever? Been 10 years and had one legit shot to win it?? Always thought that they need to get back to eastern based schedule to ever get back to those heights even in weaker Big 12.

Answer: I'll reference Neal Brown's stance on this. Traveling, for football at least, is not that big of a deal. They're flying five, maybe six times and it's once a week. It's not like basketball where they're constantly going back and forth every week and sometimes twice a week. The way the Big 12 is currently constructed (with OU and Texas) West Virginia can't compete on a regular basis with that. I know Texas hasn't been great, but I think you get the point. However, the new look Big 12 certainly opens up some doors for WVU. Are they going to be in the mix every year? Highly unlikely. This is going to be one of the toughest conferences in football from top to bottom of all the Power Five leagues. It may not have the brand power, but the quality of programs in the conference is legit. They'll make noise more often, but doubtful it's consistent unless Neal Brown or another head coach just gets hot on the recruiting trail and picks up momentum there.

From @fauxcaridi:

Does the fact that Doege couldn’t win the job at WKU tell us how much better things are likely to be this year (not only with JT, but Harrell)? Any guesses on Doege destinations? Particularly with teams on our schedule.

Answer: Not sure exactly why Doege is leaving Western Kentucky. It could be he wasn't going to win the job or there may be another reason we're not factoring in here. I think the QB room as a whole is in a really good spot. Having an experienced winner like Daniels not only gives the young guys in the room a chance to learn but it also doesn't force them into playing they're not yet ready for. As far as Doege is concerned, I'm almost 100% certain he would have to sit out the 2022 season. If he doesn't I still don't see him winning a starting job this late into the preseason. That's a lot of catching up to do.

From @BearcatMta:

Should West Virginia, Pitt, Louisville, and Cincinnati be in the same conference? And if not, what's your problem?

Answer: You're going to hate my answer here, but I think the majority of WVU fans would agree with me. As long as WVU could get into a conference with Pitt and Virginia Tech, anything else (Cincinnati, Louisville, Syracuse) is just an added bonus. I don't consider WVU/Cincinnati and WVU/Louisville rivals. Not enough history and it's very one sided in both series.

From @WVUdrunkmtneer:

If you absolutely had to do it, which player on each side of the ball would you bet your life savings on having a breakout year?

Answer: Offensively, Tony Mathis. I really liked the way he finished last season and he's had a strong fall camp to follow up a solid spring. Plus, with Lyn-J Dixon no longer in the program, he has no choice but to become "the guy" in the running game. I've heard some VERY good things about him from inside the building and they believe he can be one of the best backs in the league if he puts it all together.

Defensively, I'll go with Lance Dixon. Lee Kpogba is the obvious one, so I'll go with his running mate in the second level. Dixon looks bigger, faster, and is playing without having to think this season. He's going to be vital for this defense in that he can run sideline to sideline and shut plays down before they turn into something big. Good in pass coverage, great against the run, and can get after the quarterback too. Love Dixon's potential to be an All-Big 12 player this fall.

From @Tom32520677:

Does Greene get plays like last season? Will the defense be better or worse with the depth and amount of snaps.

Answer: I think he will but maybe not as much. He's so athletic that they could use him in a variety of ways. As long as JT Daniels isn't struggling, I wouldn't expect them to rotate him in all that much, if at all. That was a different offense last year with a different starting quarterback and a different play-caller. As for the defense, I think they'll be just fine. The experience and depth can be concerning at some spots but the additions of Rashad Ajayi, Wesley McCormick, and Jaylon Shelton help the back end significantly. I still view this as a top four defense in the Big 12.

From @BMoore4WVU:

I’m hearing Neal Brown has ordered Graham Harrell to install the wishbone with two tight ends. Hope this information doesn’t get leaked to Pitt. They could spend all their time game planning against the wishbone. Also, please get the word to those attending to wear white.

Answer: Haha. Well, the cat is out of the bag now.

