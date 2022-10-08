MAILBAG: Brown's Job Security, Returning Transfers?, Hoops Glue Guy + More

From @PaulMountaineer: Did the success of Charles Woods make the staff overconfident, and had them sipping their own Kool-Aid a bit when they got a G5, FCS, and a Juco kid to replace 3-4 P5 players? Explain to me how they whiffed this badly!

Answer: I definitely think this could be the mindset. Ajayi and McCormick had played a ton of football at their respective levels and they've seen how those kinds of guys can translate to this level such as Woods and Alonzo Addae. It just didn't work out this time.

From @CountryRoads2: I’ve been in the "a change needs to be made if the results aren’t there in year 4" crowd. But Neal Brown has faced a unique challenge in that he has lost so many players to the portal. I’ve heard WVU has led in attrition the last 3 years, what have been the results of other Power 5 coaches who have faced close or similar attrition issues in the last 3 years? Is any of them also in their first Power 5 job coming from a Group of 5 or lower?

Answer: This is a very good, yet detailed question that will require some research. I'll do some deep digging on this in the offseason for a more in-depth answer but I'll say this, there's a reason why guys are leaving and not many big-time transfers are coming. Aside from JT Daniels, the Mountaineers haven't had any significant pickups. Why is that? I'm not sure.

From @timmyoff27:

Who’s the new glue/gritty guy on the basketball team? You can’t replace a Gabe but someone will need to fill that role as best as possible.

Answer: He doesn't play the same position as Gabe Osabuohien but Erik Stevenson will have a similar playing style. A tough, hard-nosed kid that plays with maximum effort. A true Bob Huggins-type player.

From @CTaylor72301686: What is the timetable for CJ Donaldson and Charles Woods returning?

Answer: Donaldson is on a week-to-week basis while it's looking like mid-late November for Woods.

From @JordanWVU07: Is it realistic for us to fire Neal Brown at this point, given his current buyout numbers? It appears this move would set the program back even further vs potentially giving him time to turn it around. Who are some realistic names/options if we do?

Answer: It's certainly realistic. If things really bottom out, what's the point of waiting to make a change just to save a few million bucks? The one thing I've stated over and over is, you can't be afraid to make a change because you don't know if a change will work out. If things continue to trend in the direction they're going, it would be the definition of insanity. As far as candidates, get back to me in November. A lot of it will depend on how teams play this year. Some new names could pop up and some of the hotter names may cool off.

From @wvberryboy1: Best available candidates that would consider coming to WVU? Could we get Cincy or former Wisconsin coaches? Could you help fans understand how foolish it would be to bring back RR?

Answer: Neither Luke Fickell nor Paul Chryst will be coming to West Virginia. And yes, Rich Rod returning is foolish. Just because it worked 15 years ago doesn't mean it will work now. It's not happening.

From @Huddleston1138: Was Harrell brought in to be the successor to Brown, if Brown continues to falter?

Answer: No. That was never the reason behind the hire. He was brought in solely to help fix the offense.

From @David26175: Will either WVU Basketball teams make the tournament?

Answer: The ladies will be good in a few years but they're in a major rebuild right now, so probably not this season. As for the men, I'd say they're a bubble team on the outside looking in. That's a whole heck of a lot that they're going to replace.

From @ONEILCRUZ_: How confident are you Charles Woods will return this year?

Answer: I would use the term that's been thrown around the WVU building a lot and that is "cautiously optimistic".

From @wingfan22: Brown said in his press conference that Texas played a different front than they expected. Was the inability to move the ball in the first half a lack of being able to adjust or just being out-coached from the outset?

Answer: The inability to adjust, in my opinion, has a lot to do with coaching. Not having an answer to that front until late in the game is a big, big problem. You have to be prepared for everything as a coaching staff or else you're not putting your guys in a position to succeed.

From @fauxcaridi: Do think there’s a chance any football players who have left do what Emmitt did and come back? I feel it’s going to become a more common occurrence in the portal era.

Answer: Potentially. I won't get into names or anything because I don't want to speculate, but perhaps. The difference is, Huggins is a Hall of Fame coach who players love and respect. Not saying those who transferred out don't feel the same way about Neal, but it's a little different.

From @wi_thompson: Is NB coaching for his job next Thursday? It feels like if he loses the ship will go down. If he wins then a possible save of the season to go 7-5?

Answer: He could be. I don't think a loss will do him in but it's going to depend on the nature of the loss if that is indeed the result. If they get blown out at home, off a bye week, it's not going to make anyone comfortable. 7-5 is still a stretch even if they are to win on Thursday.

