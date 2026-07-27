MAILBAG: Depth Chart Questions, Scheduling, Breakout Star, Special Season + More

Good Monday morning, Mountaineer fans! It's time to crack open this week's West Virginia On SI mailbag.

Q: What are the odds that Lorient returns to the bball roster, and how likely is it that the waiver for the transfer will be in WVU's favor? Do you see a major improvement in Rich Rod's year 2 with the offense?

A: A few folks have asked me this, and I truly believe it's 50/50. Not just using that as an easy cop out answer, as he either will or won't. There is a reason why WVU has one roster spot open, it being in the frontcourt, and why he hasn't signed a professional deal somewhere. I'd imagine he's going to have to take action here soon, though.

For the football question — yes. It helps when you have a competent offensive line, which this team didn't have a year ago. They are much more than just competent, though. They could very easily be one of the top four or five units in the Big 12. The QB play will be solved, two studs at running back, and several options at receiver — just need to find three or four they can count on.

Q: What are some things that need to break WVU's way for us to have a great season in football?

A: I guess it would depend on what you would define as "great." If it's great for year two and rather mild expectations, not a whole lot other than avoiding the injury bug and the defense just being average. To win 9, 10+ games, it's going to be tough, but they will need several guys outperforming expectations and will also need Texas Tech to not be as strong as we all expect, and the same can be said about Utah. Those are really the only two games on the schedule that look like an obvious loss.

Q: Do you think Rich will use “OR” for QB and all the other positions when he releases a depth chart again, like last year?

A: For sure. At quarterback? Probably not. Maybe he does for Week 1, but after that, no. He is not one who likes to shout to the world what his plans are, or who is likely to play if he doesn't have to. The quarterback decision was made a while back, yet he has yet to say anything publicly about it. Heck, he could go all fall playing it off as if it hasn't been decided, but it has. I do expect there to be a few true ORs on there, though. Like guys who are actually in position battles, like corner, WILL linebacker, etc.

Q: If you had to bet today, which current Mountaineer will be remembered as the breakout star of the 2026 season, and why? Who do you have?

A: I will gladly take the low-hanging fruit here and go with QB Mike Hawkins Jr. This dude is just different. I truly believe Mountaineer fans have no idea what they are about to witness. He is a special talent and is going to be the centerpiece of this offense for the next few years. That said, we have to keep in mind this is year one for him in this offense and his first time as a full-time starter. It won't be pretty all of the time, but you will see the reasons why this coaching staff is so excited about him.

Q: Will Maryland ever return to the football schedule?

A: It's hard to see that happening under the current schedule setup of nine conference games. This also puts the Virginia Tech game in danger of being in an extremely long hiatus. As of today, they are not on the slate through 2036. As long as Wren Baker is in charge, he will craft the non-conference schedule with a G6, FCS, and one Power Four opponent, which will, of course, be Pitt.

Q: Most improved position from last year?

A: Has to be the offensive line, and I'm not sure there is a close second, to be honest. Some of that is because of how poor that group was a year ago, but this year's o-line is legit. They have logged well over 5,000 snaps heading into the season, and the four veterans have given up very few sacks throughout their respective careers.

Q: How long until the WVU media realizes what we have here? I don’t see us winning less than 9 games. We ARE that team that happens every year. Why are people not seeing it?

A: Haha, I know you're being half serious, but I do agree that much of the media — locally or nationally — is selling this team short. I'm not expecting anything spectacular in 2026, but it's also going to be night and day from what we all witnessed last fall.

To participate in next week's mailbag, send me a DM on X (@Callihan_) reply to my tweet asking for submissions on Saturday, or place your question in the comments section under my post on Facebook.