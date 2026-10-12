MAILBAG: Midseason Changes, Portal Misses, Resources, Helping Hawkins + More

Good Monday morning, Mountaineer fans! It's time to crack open another mailbag, which we will split into two pieces for the third consecutive week. Frustration is growing following the loss to Arizona, as expected. Let's dive in.

Q: What was the benefit of letting your starting QB take a big shot to throw a desperation pass on 4th down, down by 21 with a minute left? Seems dumb and inexcusable.

A: Personally, I don't love the move because you are playing with fire in a sense with a game that is pretty much decided. I think the thinking was that if you miraculously score there, it's a two-score game and you're an onside kick away (really, two) from making it interesting. When the drive started, there were still two and a half minutes left. At that point, I can understand letting Hawkins finish the drive once he started it, but I still don't love it.

Q: I feel bad for this offense; who is really good when they have a defense that could not stop a high school team. This is excruciating to watch. When we started 3-0, I had faith. Now, I don’t see us winning more than 2 more games. When do we have the convo about firing the DC?

A: Everything is on the table when one side of the ball is playing this poorly. Fans can have that conversation all they want, but the reality is that an in-season change seems very unlikely. Rich Rod said it himself in his postgame presser when asked if he would change play-calling duties, basically saying, "Who would it be?" There aren't many guys on that side of the staff who have experience calling a defense, let alone at the Division 1 level.

Q: I'd be curious to know what conversations are being had regarding the defense. Is this truly a case where we just missed on all the players we brought in? Historically bad defense.

A: It's a little bit of everything. I think there are definitely some misses, and you can make your own assumptions as to who those guys are. But I do also believe it's a little bit of defensive play-calling, not putting these guys in a position to be successful, and some of the coaching as well. When you are playing historically bad defense, I don't think we can just narrow it down to one thing being the issue. It's everything.

Q: Doubt there is any major coaching changes mid-season; however, with no changes, a ton of fans are checked out (on football) Is there any way Wren or anyone limits future damages? (recruits, player retention, $$$)

A: I wouldn't think it would be Wren getting involved. It's his job to give the program as much money as possible to work with, not to pull back. Even when there are a ton of misses or overpays, you can't just limit resources and expect better results. It just comes back to making better evaluations and decisions with the money. It's a painful learning experience, but you're hoping they learn a lot from what they did this offseason.

Q: Is there anyone on staff or who could possibly be picked up on short term contract (I know the latter is extremely unlikely) besides Josh Eilert to serve as interim DC?

A: Haha, poor Josh. But no, I don't think so. There isn't anyone they can pick up off the street who knows Zac's defense and can call outside of Jeff Casteel, who was an assistant for one year with him. That's not happening. And I don't see anyone on the staff who you'd be comfortable handing over those duties to.

Q: Does offense have to be more balanced and creative with the pass if it has to compensate for the defense? Does RR need to slow the pace, implement motion, more quick passes, and at least some screens to score every drive? Does he lack confidence in Hawkins' throwing? He was 11 of 28.

A: I think there needs to be more balance in the passing game, and by that I mean not as many deep shots. There is not much of a quick-game element to it, and that's why Hawkins' completion percentage is so low. Everyone thinks that because he misses a couple of throws each game that he can't throw it, but the reality is, when you complete 40% or higher of passes 20+ yards downfield, that's a solid percentage. But when you throw more of those than anything else, your percentage is going to naturally be lower.

Q: So many numbers on offense would have historically meant a win today. But 104 offensive plays. How many times has WVU gone over 100? How many of they won?

A: Per the team site, it had only happened two other times, both being wins. 1922 against Indiana (W 33-0 on 100 plays) and in1923 against Washington & Lee (W 63-0 on 110 plays). Before this game, WVU was 22-3 in games where they totaled 500 yards on offense with 300 yards coming on the ground. Two of those losses were to Oklahoma (2012, 2016), and the other coming to Louisville in 2006.

Q: How long does Rich have? Follow up, does Hawkins leave at season's end?

A: He's not going anywhere. And Hawkins wants to be at WVU. WVU wants him to be their guy for two more years, of course. It's not going to come down to money either. It will ultimately come down to how he is being used and if he believes he is given the opportunity to put his full talent on display to reach the next level.

To participate in next week's mailbag, send me a DM on X (@Callihan_) reply to my tweet asking for submissions on Saturday, or place your question in the comments section under my poston Facebook.