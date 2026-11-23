Good Monday morning, Mountaineer fans! It's time to crack open this week's West Virginia On SI mailbag.

Q: Why can't we utilize the wide receivers and tight ends more? I mean, there is some potential there.

A: This is one that I don't really know how to answer because, quite frankly, I wonder the same thing. I truly believe this offense could be at a whole other level if there were more quick-game action, not only to help Mike Hawkins Jr. settle into the game, but also to help the receivers. There has to be growth in that area moving forward. Copy/paste of this year's approach will net similar results and while it would be good, it's going to handcuff, as it is right now, this offense's ceiling.

Q: Why did I even consider betting my house on the over of 5.5 wins?

A: By the way you phrased that, I'm assuming (and hoping) that you didn't, haha. But I mean, I think everyone, myself included, thought reaching six was a no-brainer before the season started. I had strong conviction in what Mike Hawkins Jr. would become, but I'd be lying if I said I knew he'd be a top-five QB this year. If someone had told me that back in July, I probably would have said you'd be safe to put your house on the line. Just a wild year.

Q: Who do you see as most likely to fill the void left by Paul Schoenfield and Sean Smith in the lineup for the baseball team? Do you think any of the offseason signees from the transfer portal can challenge for starting positions out of the gate?

A: Oooh, I like this! Baseball!! I think you will see Armani Guzman move back to the outfield to patrol center field, Jack Cannon in right, and JUCO transfer Ryan Piekutoski serving as the DH. Piekutoski can play the field too, so they will have a few options at DH, but that would be my way-too-early guess.

Q: Do you agree there should be a standard next year with a minimum amount of wins? 8 wins is the bare minimum, imo. Schuyler, we have to have SOME standards, or we will never be successful. 8 isn’t even asking for that much either. I’m sorry, but 6/7 wins in year 3 just isn’t good enough.

A: Ideally, yes. But as Wren Baker always says, it's hard to put an actual number on it because you just don't know what's going to happen. If you lose your quarterback for the year or suffer a string of injuries, it's difficult to hold someone to that mark that you set before the season. It's a feel thing more than anything. 8+ wins would win back a lot of the fans that are frustrated. Year 3 is always a pivotal one.

Q: I saw the next-to-last drive by Houston #29 for WVU was beside an LB on a pass play, just looking lost. No matter how bad the talent is, coaching on the D is horrible. Nobody is getting off blocks as well. Is RR going to get an entire Defensive staff next year?

A: I know the exact play you are talking about, and actually, this happened twice, if I'm not mistaken. The second time, they got lucky that Henderson threw it toward the Houston sideline, and it fell incomplete. But I think that's a fair judgment as to what could/will happen. It's important to note that all defensive assistants are on one-year deals, except Alley, of course.

Q: What record does Rich need to keep his job next year? I’ve been a supporter, but by any standard, years one and two have been disasters.

A: As I mentioned in a previous question above, I wouldn't put a number on it simply because you just don't know what factors could get in the way. That being said, winning has to take place. Assuming they don't whip out a miracle in Salt Lake, this will be the first time since the early 90s that WVU has missed out on a bowl game in consecutive years. That can't happen three years in a row. I know everyone will say, "You don't know how good anyone will be," but the truth of the matter is Texas Tech and Utah are always going to be toward the top of the Big 12, and WVU avoids both of them next year.

Q: How can we score a gazillion points, but none in the 4th quarter?

A: Well, in this game, it didn't help that Hawkins missed two of the three fourth quarter possessions. But I get where you're coming from because this isn't an isolated occurrence. Personally, I believe it has a lot to do with a more conservative approach than anything. However, there are some plays in the run game that could have hit big but didn't, so it's partially execution as well.

Q: Is RR and Zac Alley relationship better today than it was a week ago?

A: I see what you did there...and I will leave it at that.

Q: Where is this hard edge? They know how bad the D is. Go for it on anything 4th and under 5. Why does the play calling suck in the 2nd half, always?

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A: I was shocked when they decided to kick the field goal. Making it really doesn't change anything because it's still a two-score game. Yeah, it would be a two-touchdown lead, but if you convert and ultimately score, you're up 17, and it's game, set, match. With how successful they had been on the ground, I could not figure out the logic behind that decision. Even Rich Rod admitted afterwards that he probably should have gone for it.

Q: How does a Big 12 football program end up with such an unqualified staff?

A: A lot of it comes down to who you know, right? When you get a job, you want to hire guys that you have worked with before. Unfortunately for Zac, many of those guys don't have experience at this level. This is what I think will change the most heading into next year. They will be more experienced staff-wise on that side of the ball.

Q: Do we recruit defensive players who take the wrong angles, or do we coach it?

A: It's a shared blame, if you ask me. I can point to a number of plays where they were put in the right position to make something happen and just flat-out didn't make the play. But there are several other instances where you can tell they lack technique and understanding of angles/leverage. They look lost. That's coaching.

Q: The fanbase is getting tired, Schuyler. Every chance we give this program, something happens. How much longer do we give Rod? I guess that's my question.

A: I totally get it, man. I do. It's been eight years since they were nationally relevant, and even that season ended in severe disappointment. I'm not saying this is what the athletic department is thinking, but it's just a rule of thumb I go by — three full years should tell you everything you need to know. That's in every sport too. Sometimes things happen that you can't control, like injuries last year, or you make incredible progress on one side of the ball and absolutely falter on the other side, like this year. Year three is where things need to start coming together. The main key, though, is that WVU has to retain Mike Hawkins Jr. and the offensive core. If not, you are essentially two years in without any major building blocks.

Q: Why can't RR's offense score late game? Couple games in a row, same thing. Is he too predictable?

A: They lack a change-up, in my opinion. They stick with their fastball, and by the time you get to the late innings (4th quarter), they're timing it up. What worked early won't necessarily work late. This is where the RPO/quick game needs to become more of a factor.

Q: What’s it gonna take for everyone who donates to the football program to shift their money to basketball and baseball since they seem to be the only teams that can win anything?

A: As sickening as this decade has been for fans, you're always going to have most of the money flowing to football, and honestly, you need it too. That's the biggest revenue driver, and your other sports will benefit from its success. I understand the thinking, though. A breakthrough for football needs to happen for the health of the entire department, which is already in a pretty good state.

Q: What role does the WVU board of governors play in WVU athletics? Are they ultimately co-signing this? Rich Rod mentioned that he has their support- what does that mean, and how are they held accountable for the historically poor football product?

A: He has their support in that they are willing to help give him the resources necessary to field a competitive team, build a strong staff, etc. That is true. There is zero indication that the BOG lacks trust in the direction of the program. You may agree/disagree, but they are fully committed to assisting Rich Rod in turning this thing around.

Q: What is the issue/issues with the defense? Obviously, the easy answer is Zac alley. I think it goes deeper than him.

Lack of talent?

Lack of NIL funds?

Lack of preparation?

Lack of quality assistants?

Lack of an alpha dog on defense?

Bad recruiting on the defensive side of the ball?

A: I think it's everything minus NIL funds. That isn't the issue. It's identifying players who can play at this level, coaching them up, and having a couple of DUDES, which they don't have at the moment. Look at the past production of the guys they landed in the portal last offseason — there are a lot of players who were just alright at the Group of Six level. That's not going to translate very often.

Q: When does hard edge start?

A: I think you see it in some areas, but it's still nowhere near where it needs to be, even offensively. Defensively, I thought you saw it show up in spades in the win over Virginia. I never expected that to be the last time we would see it. The lack of physicality is jarring, particularly on that side of the ball.

To participate in next week's mailbag, send me a DM on X (@Callihan_) reply to my tweet asking for submissions on Saturday, or place your question in the comments section under my post on Facebook.

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