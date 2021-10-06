MAILBAG: Path to Bowl Eligibility, If Doege Should Start, Culture + More

Have you ever seen a 2-3 team that was 3 individual plays from being 4-1 or 5-0? - @AaronMill13

I wouldn't say there are just three plays away from that record but I will say I don't know if I've seen a team that is one play away from being 1-4 but also should be 5-0. Very unique.

Do you still think we should keep Doege as the starter? - @thisisonpause

Starter? Yes. But I believe Neal should continue to use the two QB system with Greene getting more action as the year goes on. Greene is an incredible athlete but has to take some steps in the passing game. I understand folks saying they should let him throw it downfield more but there's a reason he isn't.

Why can we not get the play until 10-12 seconds on the play clock and then rush the quarterback to get the play off? - @WVUJOE

Each play is a different situation. It could be the wrong personnel being on the field, miscommunication on the call itself, or calling the wrong play for whichever quarterback is on the field. It's never any one thing. That said, this is something that has to be cleaned up. Wasting timeouts has haunted WVU the last two weeks.

Why is it that every year we have these unreal expectations for the team when we had to know preseason this wasn’t going to be a great year? After what they lost last year, any bowl game had to be the ceiling. - @j_tennant

Great question. Folks are still spoiled by the Pat White years over a decade later. When you just glance at the roster, the average fan sees a lot of familiar names starting which leads them to believe this will be a much better team. In reality, those guys are only in their 2nd year as a starter and still have a long way to go.

What remaining 4 games do you win to become bowl eligible? After dropping the Texas Tech game I can’t get us to 6. You’ll beat Kansas on the road to end the year but in my mind to get to 6 wins you will have to win 2 other roadies besides that one and a monster upset at home. - @Crett_H_Blough

The remainder of WVU's schedule is interesting. If they play up to the best of their capabilities, there's not one team on the schedule that they should fear. They can beat any of those teams. However, they are capable of losing to any of those teams minus Kansas. I'd say the best route to six would be to beat Baylor, TCU, Kansas State, and Kansas. Do I think they get there? *Shrugs shoulders*

What are 3 things you can point out on this team that would give me some optimism for the rest of this season? - @ndorsey34

It's hard to find three if I'm being honest. I would say the more this offensive line plays together, the better they will get which will open up more running lanes for Leddie Brown. Neal Brown should get a better feel for the 2-QB system with each game. Lastly, the bye week is next week. This will allow them to really hone in on the areas that need improvement and will be a key week for Garrett Greene's development. Other than that? Hard to really say.

What role does Gerard Parker serve in strategy, game planning, coordinating offense? - @smitty_boyz

Neal Brown calls the shots. Parker has handled red zone play-calling in the past but unsure if he still is with the two-quarterback system being in place. He works with the receivers the most but also helps oversee the entire offense along with Chad Scott. In my opinion, Brown needs to hire a full-time offensive coordinator.

What is our offensive identity? Seems as if we never really have a plan - @bevande_sigari

It feels like they're still searching for that, doesn't it? I'd say they want to be able to run the ball with more success to lessen the load of Jarret Doege who has been inconsistent. Leddie Brown has to be more involved in the 2nd half.

Why do the defensive coaches have such little confidence in the secondary that they gave the offense a 10-yard buffer the entire game against Texas Tech? - @bstud82

I don't think I would call it a lack of confidence. It's really dependant on what each team plans to do against you. Some quarterbacks struggle vs zone, some struggle vs man. In the 2nd half, WVU went to more man coverage (from what I recall) which certainly paid off. Some of it is to eliminate explosive plays from happening. Texas Tech ranks near the top of the country in 20+, 30+, 40+, 50+, and 60+ yard plays. Playing a soft zone keeps things underneath and in front of the defense.

Any indication of the culture starting to fade? Or is everyone sticking together through these struggles? - @Bryan301181

I don't get the sense that things are crumbling inside the building. They still very much believe in the vision of this coaching staff even during a slow start. It's all about execution. If they execute at a higher level, they will win more games. They showed up flat in the first half against Texas Tech but responded in the 2nd half. If the effort carried over into the second half, I think that would have been concerning.

How is it that despite having Leddie Brown we have one of, if not the worst ground game in the Big XII? When will Brown admit he can’t coach in a P5 conference? How much money is Doege giving Brown to start? Why don’t we use our TE’s in the passing game? When will I be happy again? - @Domantci

1. The struggles in the ground game are a bit surprising. Much of it has to do with running lanes not being there, but some of it is Leddie not seeing those holes as well. The two go hand in hand. 2. I don't think he would ever admit/deny that. 3. My guess would be 27 cents. 4. Mike O'Laughlin is starting to get more involved now that he is back to being fully healthy. Expect more of it moving forward. 5. Probably not soon.

