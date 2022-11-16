MAILBAG: QB1 vs KSU, AD Candidates, Neal Brown's Future + More

From @Huddleston1138: We’ve all heard about the lack of a Catholic high school in Morgantown, but is there any chance of WVU making a run at Fickell again considering Gee’s relationship with him?

Answer: Possibly. I don't want to rule anything out. That said, Fickell seems to like being at Cincinnati and with them moving up to the Big 12, if you're him, why move? I hate to say it, but wouldn't you consider that a lateral move (right now)? He would be entering a very tough situation with a roster that will need some tlc. By staying at Cincinnati, he can hit the ground running in the Big 12.

From @JordanWVU07: Obvious question, but who are the realistic AD and head coaching candidates? Does Brown somehow get another year with new AD?

Answer: As far as head coach candidates, it's too early to tell. I'm not looking into that stuff until either A. An AD is hired. or B. Neal Brown is fired. As for the AD spot, there's a ton of names. Obviously Rob Mullens would be the home run hire but on a more realistic scale, Kelli Zinn comes to mind since she was just here but I'm not sure how much mutual interest there is, if any. If they go the "fresh perspective" route, I'd look directly at Kevin Miller, Senior Associate Athletic Director at Georgia. He's a native of Wheeling and received a bachelor's and master's degree from WVU. He was an intern on the MAC staff from 2005-06 before becoming the Assistant Athletic Director for Annual Giving and then promoted to Associate Athletic Director for Annual Giving in 2016, where he was responsible for managing and overseeing the annual giving and priority seating and parking programs for WVU.

From @WVUdrunkmtneer: Do you think JT actually starts against K-State or is the latest depth chart just a matter of not showing your hand until the game actually starts?

Answer: I do think JT Daniels starts. I mean, it's senior weekend and even though he can come back for another year, I wouldn't be surprised if this is his last home game at WVU. As far as showing your hand? Yeah, Neal won't reveal the starter before the game and I don't blame him. Make K-State prepare for both. Heck, he even threw Nicco Marchiol's name out there as well.

From @OwenSpammer: Between the firing of Shane Lyons and Neal’s massive buyout, if WVU decides to look for a new coach will they have the money to keep up with schools like Wisconsin and Auburn in terms of quality of the new coach? Are people like Hugh Freeze still possible financially?

Answer: Interim AD Rob Alsop said that the university is in a strong position to make whatever moves necessary to help improve the athletic department. Does that mean they can afford to fire Neal Brown and hire a big-time coach? Eh, maybe. But probably not. Do they have the money that Auburn and Wisconsin have? Once again, probably not. Hugh Freeze could be an option, sure. But the financials are going to be a problem. I don't believe the actual buyout figure for his contract has been made public, but I'm sure it's not cheap.

From @BertschErik: Who do you see as the full time AD? In my mind, NB makes it through the season and we hold off on any decision until 2023 unless there is some deep pocketed donor willing to pony up 20 mill.

Answer: It's too early in the process to put my stamp on who I think the AD will be as I'm still gathering information. Does Brown make it to 2023? I don't see how. Even if he were to win out and win the bowl game, I'd say it's unlikely he's still roaming the sidelines in Morgantown next season. Is there a chance he will be back? Yeah, but it's very slim.

From @fauxcaridi: Is there any chance WVU can bring Mullens home? And surely this is the worst news Neal could get outside of his own termination…does he see the writing on the wall and take a G5 job or something?

Answer: Is there a chance yes? How likely it is, I'm a bit unsure of. Does the administration want to fork up a ton of money to land Mullens, fire Brown, and pay a lot of money to a new head coach? That's throwing a lot dough around for a university that doesn't have a whole lot of it compared to other Power Five schools. And yes, I'm sure Neal isn't blind to the situation and maybe we do see another Dana Holgorsen type of deal where he leaves "on his own terms" rather than being pushed out. That said, I believe he'd rather stick it out and if he gets fired, he gets paid. There's not a big donor out there that's going to be willing to help pay WVU like Tillman Fertitta.

From @i_hate_pitt: In your opinion, do you think the AD has already been selected or at least candidates narrowed to a couple?

Answer: No the new AD has not been selected but the administration does have a handful of candidates that they are heavily targeting. I haven't been able to confirm who those names are and that probably won't be made known to the public until the search nears an end.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.