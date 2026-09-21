Mike Hawkins Jr., Offensive Line Earn Big 12 Weekly Honors

Following West Virginia’s upset win over Virginia this past weekend, the Big 12 Conference announced quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. earned Offensive Player of the Week honors, while the Mountaineers’ offensive line was named Offensive Line of the Week.

Hawkins racked up 313 yards of total offense and five touchdowns. He finished 10-of-17 passing for a season-high 190 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for a career-high 123 yards on 18 carries with three touchdowns.

The redshirt sophomore hit five program marks in his breakout performance:

- He was the first WVU quarterback to have three rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns in a game since Pat White against Louisville on Nov. 22, 2008.

- He set a program record for recording at least two passing and rushing touchdowns in a game.

- He became the first WVU quarterback to score a rushing touchdown in three consecutive games since Garrett Greene from Nov. 12-26, 2022.

- He became the first West Virginia quarterback to throw and run for a touchdown in three consecutive games since Skyler Howard between Nov. 14-28, 2015.

- He is the first Mountaineer quarterback to eclipse 100 passing yards and 100 rushing yards in the same game twice in a season since Garrett Greene did so in 2023 on Nov. 18 and 25.

“He's a dynamic player and I think he's going to keep getting better,” said Rodriguez. “I mean, it's just his 3rd game in the system. Obviously, the plays he made, but his composure and his seeing what was out there, even on certain other plays, it maybe didn't hit the way we wanted to. He knew exactly what was going on.

“So, I think he grew a lot. I think our offense grew a lot today at certain moments, but Mike was, he's electric. I think he shown today, he's got a lot of really good football in front of him too.””

The West offensive line carved out running lanes against a Virginia defense that allowed 64.5 rushing yards through the first two games of the season. The Mountaineers ran through and around the Cavaliers to the tune of 247 yards.

“So proud, especially how we close it out toward the end of the game, running the football,” Rodriguez said.

Hawkins and the Mountaineers are back in action Saturday night at Mountaineer Field as the Oklahoma State Cowboys ride into Morgantown. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on FS1.