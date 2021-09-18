Mike O'Laughlin Dressed for Today's Game vs Virginia Tech

Redshirt junior tight end Mike O'Laughlin is dressed and warming up for today's home contest against No. 15 Virginia Tech. O'Laughlin missed the first two games due to injury and didn't start practicing until this past week.

Over the last two years, O'Laughlin has caught 21 passes for 161 yards and one touchdown. Although he is not a huge threat in the passing game, he plays an important role as a blocker in the running game. There has been no indication as to how much O'Laughlin will play.

