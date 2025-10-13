Mountaineers Now

Minimal Change in West Virginia's Latest Depth Chart

West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez releases the depth chart ahead of Saturday's matchup against UCJ

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-4, 0-3) travel to Orlando to take on the UCF Knights (3-3, 0-3) Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. EST and the action will be televised on TNT.

Since the last depth chart was released, receiver Oran Singleton is no longer listed on the team roster and despite reports on quarterback Nicco Marchiol taking a medical redshirt and intends to enter the transfer portal at the end of the season, he remains on the depth chart.

Redshirt freshman Khalil Wilkins is listed atop the depth chart but has not been listed or announced as the starter. He made his first career start in the Mountaineers’ last outing against BYU. He had 23 carries for 89 yards and a touchdown, while throwing 81 yards on 7-15 passing.

Bandit Jimmori Robinson makes his Mountaineer depth chart debut behind Braden Siders. Robinson has made the start at defensive end the last two games. He has two tackles on the season.

Receiver Justin Smith-Brown has moved from 'X' to 'Z' behind Preston Fox.

OFFENSE

QB: Khalil Wilkins OR Scotty Fox Jr. OR Jaylen Henderson OR Nicco Marchiol OR Max Brown

RB: Diore Hubbard Clay Ash OR Tye Edwards OR Cyncir Bowers

WR (X): Cam Vaughn OR Jeff Weimer

WR (Z): Preston Fox OR Justim Smith-Brown

WR (Y): Rodney Gallagher III OR Jarod Bowie

TE: Grayson Barnes OR Jacob Barrick

LT: Nick Krahe, Mickel Clay

LG: Walter Young Bear, Donovan Haslem

C: Landen Livingston, Carson Lee

RG: Kimo Makane'ole, Josh Aisosa

RT: Ty'Kieast Crawford, Malik Agbo

DEFENSE

DE: Eddie Kelly Jr., Devin Grant

DT: Edward Vesterinen, Asani Redwood

NG: Hammond Russell IV, Nate Gabriel

BAN: Braden Siders, Jimmori Robinson

MIKE: Reid Carrico, Ben Bogle

WILL: Chase Wilson, Ben Cutter

N/S: Fred Perry, Chris Fileppo

LCB: Michael Coats Jr., Jordan Scruggs

FS: Kekoura Tarnue, Derek Carter Jr. OR Israel Boyce

BS: Darrian Lewis, Jordan Walker

RCB: Jason Chambers, Ty Crutcher

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Kade Hensley, Ethan Head

KO: Ethan Head, Nate Flower

H: Oliver Straw, RJ Kocan

P: Oliver Straw, Aidan Stire

LS: Macguire Moss, Kaden Seller

KOR: Preston Fox, Jarod Bowie OR Rodney Gallagher III

PR: Preston Fox, Rodney Gallagher III

Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

