Minimal Change in West Virginia's Latest Depth Chart
The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-4, 0-3) travel to Orlando to take on the UCF Knights (3-3, 0-3) Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. EST and the action will be televised on TNT.
Since the last depth chart was released, receiver Oran Singleton is no longer listed on the team roster and despite reports on quarterback Nicco Marchiol taking a medical redshirt and intends to enter the transfer portal at the end of the season, he remains on the depth chart.
Redshirt freshman Khalil Wilkins is listed atop the depth chart but has not been listed or announced as the starter. He made his first career start in the Mountaineers’ last outing against BYU. He had 23 carries for 89 yards and a touchdown, while throwing 81 yards on 7-15 passing.
Bandit Jimmori Robinson makes his Mountaineer depth chart debut behind Braden Siders. Robinson has made the start at defensive end the last two games. He has two tackles on the season.
Receiver Justin Smith-Brown has moved from 'X' to 'Z' behind Preston Fox.
OFFENSE
QB: Khalil Wilkins OR Scotty Fox Jr. OR Jaylen Henderson OR Nicco Marchiol OR Max Brown
RB: Diore Hubbard Clay Ash OR Tye Edwards OR Cyncir Bowers
WR (X): Cam Vaughn OR Jeff Weimer
WR (Z): Preston Fox OR Justim Smith-Brown
WR (Y): Rodney Gallagher III OR Jarod Bowie
TE: Grayson Barnes OR Jacob Barrick
LT: Nick Krahe, Mickel Clay
LG: Walter Young Bear, Donovan Haslem
C: Landen Livingston, Carson Lee
RG: Kimo Makane'ole, Josh Aisosa
RT: Ty'Kieast Crawford, Malik Agbo
DEFENSE
DE: Eddie Kelly Jr., Devin Grant
DT: Edward Vesterinen, Asani Redwood
NG: Hammond Russell IV, Nate Gabriel
BAN: Braden Siders, Jimmori Robinson
MIKE: Reid Carrico, Ben Bogle
WILL: Chase Wilson, Ben Cutter
N/S: Fred Perry, Chris Fileppo
LCB: Michael Coats Jr., Jordan Scruggs
FS: Kekoura Tarnue, Derek Carter Jr. OR Israel Boyce
BS: Darrian Lewis, Jordan Walker
RCB: Jason Chambers, Ty Crutcher
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Kade Hensley, Ethan Head
KO: Ethan Head, Nate Flower
H: Oliver Straw, RJ Kocan
P: Oliver Straw, Aidan Stire
LS: Macguire Moss, Kaden Seller
KOR: Preston Fox, Jarod Bowie OR Rodney Gallagher III
PR: Preston Fox, Rodney Gallagher III
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia's Coal Rush Game for This Season Has Been Revealed
Why Chance Moore Might Be a Game‑Changer for WVU Basketball This Season
How Many Games Will WVU Win the Rest of the Way? Fans Just Made Their Picks