West Virginia's Coal Rush Game for This Season Has Been Revealed
West Virginia will be on the road once again this week, taking on the UCF Knights, but next Saturday, they'll return to the friendly confines of Milan Puskar Stadium to host the TCU Horned Frogs (4-2, 1-2).
Monday afternoon, the Big 12 Conference announced the game information for next week's slate, and the Mountaineers will be teeing things up at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ versus TCU. With the later start, it will be WVU's Coal Rush game — all fans are encouraged to wear black.
The Frogs are coming off a disappointing 41-28 loss to Kansas State, where turnovers were a bit of an issue. Quarterback Josh Hoover was picked off twice, and wide receiver Ed Small put the ball on the ground, resulting in another turnover.
This week, TCU will take on the Baylor Bears at home in what will be a huge game for them in terms of Big 12 title implications. With two league losses under their belt, they pretty much need to win out to have a chance at punching a ticket to the conference championship game in Dallas. The schedule does them no favors, but a loss to Baylor pretty much ends all hope.
West Virginia has won five of its last six meetings against the Horned Frogs, including three of the last four in Morgantown. The Mountaineers won the last matchup, 24-21, where the special teams unit played big, blocking a pair of field goals, including one at the end of the game that would have sent the game into overtime.
The Series History Between West Virginia and TCU
2023: West Virginia 24, TCU 21
2022: TCU 41, West Virginia 31
2021: West Virginia 29, TCU 17
2020: West Virginia 24, TCU 6
2019: West Virginia 20, TCU 17
2018: West Virginia 47, TCU 10
2017: TCU 31, West Virginia 24
2016: West Virginia 34, TCU 10
2015: TCU 40, West Virginia 10
2014: TCU 31, West Virginia 30
2013: West Virginia 30, TCU 27 (OT)
2012: TCU 39, West Virginia 38 (2OT)
1984: West Virginia 31, TCU 14
