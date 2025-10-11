Predicting Each of WVU Football's Six Remaining Games of the 2025 Season
The second half of the season will begin next Saturday for West Virginia, and in order to become bowl eligible, they'll have to win four of their last six. It's possible, but they have zero wiggle room, considering how difficult the remaining schedule is.
How many more wins will the Mountaineers get in 2025? Here's my prediction for each remaining game.
10/18 at UCF - Win
Coming into the season, I thought UCF would be lucky to win three games, so in that sense, they've already surprised me. However, I'm not getting fooled by their 3-2 start. They barely beat Jacksonville State, beat an FCS team, and destroyed a really bad North Carolina team. I'm not sure anything is a guarantee with West Virginia, but I do feel like this is a winnable game and a very favorable situation for them. They found some success with Khalil Wilkins at BYU and will have had a week off resting and preparing while UCF takes on Cincinnati today on the road.
Record: 3-4 (1-3)
10/25 vs. TCU - Lose
The Frogs have scored 35+ in four of their five games so far this season. Aside from Robert Morris, WVU hasn't scored more than 24 in regulation. Josh Hoover is carving up everyone he faces, and although I have confidence in Zac Alley, I can't see his unit holding the Frogs in the low 20s.
Record: 3-5 (1-4)
11/1 at Houston - Lose
This is a winnable game, and I actually see this as a toss-up, but I'll give the slight edge to Houston because of how stingy that defense is. If the Cougs are firing on all cylinders offensively early in this one, it could get away from WVU in a hurry.
Record: 3-6 (1-5)
11/8 vs. Colorado - Win
Just like West Virginia, the Buffs have a rotating door at quarterback and two one-score games because of their lack of firepower on offense. Colorado has scored 20 or 21 points in five of its six games so far, and making the cross-country trip won't help their cause.
Record: 4-6 (2-5)
11/15 at Arizona State - Lose
Starting QB Sam Leavitt is currently battling an undisclosed injury that will keep him out for this week's game. If this is a long-term deal and keeps him sidelined, I may flip my pick on this one game week. Jeff Sims is their backup and is turnover-prone. For now, we'll assume Leavitt plays.
Record: 4-7 (2-6)
11/29 vs. Texas Tech - Lose
The Red Raiders are legit, believe it or not. They finally have a defense that's not only competent, but potentially one of the best in the entire country. Through five games, their average margin of victory? 37.4 points. No chance for WVU in this one.
Record: 4-8 (2-7)
