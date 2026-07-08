Monster Energy Logo Coming to WVU Football, Basketball Uniforms

When you arrive at Milan Puskar Stadium on September 5th for the Mountaineers' season opener against Coastal Carolina, you'll notice something new, thanks to a deal Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark executed this offseason.

The Big 12 agreed to a multi-year deal with Monster Energy to become the Entitlement Partner of the league. The deal is worth $20 million and will feature every Big 12 team having a Monster Energy jersey patch for football and men's and women's basketball, as well as a logo on the school's fields and courts.

"This is an important partnership for the Big 12 as we continue to grow our commercial business," Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark said in a press release. "Monster Energy is a global, culturally relevant brand that aligns with who we are and where we're going. Together, we will bring the Big 12 to new audiences, expand our reach, and deliver innovative experiences for our fans."

"Monster Energy has built its brand on sports and athletes that leave it all out there on the field or the court," said Mitch Covington, Monster Energy Chief Partnerships Officer. "Partnering with the Big 12 continues that tradition of aligning with great sports teams and organizations committed to excellence. Commissioner Brett Yormark and his teams at the Big 12 Conference are always going to be on the forefront of college athletics and we want to support and be part of it."

According to a report from Ben Portnoy of the Sports Business Journal, this deal is expected to pay each member of the Big 12 roughly $1 million per year.

As others have voiced on social media, this seems like an extremely one-sided deal in favor of Monster Energy. Only $20 million to have jersey patches in three sports for 16 teams? And a logo on 16 courts? It feels like the Big 12 could have milked more money out of such a deal, even if it were with another company.

Although they are permitted to, it's unknown at this time if WVU and other member institutions will continue to pursue a deal for another jersey patch. West Virginia athletic director Wren Baker recently stated that, "We’re on the verge of getting a patch sponsorship done. Anything we can do to create new revenue. I think our budget’s grown by about 50% over the last four years, and so that’s been an important part of trying to make sure our coaches have what they need to compete. If you were to ask them, they could all use more, of course, but we try to put everybody in the best position that we can.”