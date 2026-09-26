Mountaineer Mantrip: Oklahoma State Edition

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-0) host the Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-1) for a Saturday night Big 12 Conference opener at Mountaineer Field. Kickoff is set for approximately 7:00 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on FS1.

West Virginia knocked off then-No. 25 Virginia last week to improve to start 3-0 for the first time since 2018, while Oklahoma State remained composed to demolish Murray State after a stunning upset of a top ten Oregon team the week prior.

West Virginia is led by quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. The redshirt sophomore is averaging 266.3 yards of total offense per game and has 11 touchdowns on the season.

Senior running back Cam Cook leads the running back room with 317 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Redshirt senior receiver DJ Epps holds team highs of 240 receiving yards and three touchdowns on eight receptions. He’s averaging an astonishing 30 yards per reception.

Under the direction of first year head coach Eric Morris, redshirt quarterback Drew Mestemaker is averaging 294 passing yards per game, while fellow North Texas transfer running back, sophomore Caleb Hawkins, leads the team 261 rushing yards.

Justin Bowin is leading the team with 281 receiving yards, three touchdowns and 16 receptions, while Wyatt Young is not far behind with 14 receptions for 218 yards and two touchdowns.

West Virginia University football Mantrip | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University Mountaineer Mascot Reese Allen | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University football Mantrip | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

The Pride of West Virginia, the West Virginia University Marching Band | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University Football Mantrip | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University tight end Josh Sapp | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia Univesity Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker greeting the Mountaineers as they walk into Mountaineer Field. | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University Football Mantrip | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University cornerback Rayshawn Reynolds Jr. | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

WVU Game Notes

- The 2026 season marks West Virginia’s 134th season. The Mountaineers are the all-time winningest program in the Big 12 Conference and No. 16 in college football.

- WVU Football Coach Rich Rodriguez has 197 career victories, ranking No. 3 among active Power Four coaches.

- This marks the 47th season of competition for West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium. WVU has a 205-83-4 (.709) all-time mark at the facility, which opened in 1980.

- WVU is 13-3 in games played on Sept. 26, including 8-1 at home. The last time WVU played on that date was in 2020 at Oklahoma State (L/27-13)

- This marks the Big 12 Conference opener for both teams. West Virginia will be starting its 15th season in the Big 12.

- WVU is 7-7 in Big 12 Conference openers and 8-6 in Big 12 Conference home openers.

- West Virginia is 81-58-1 all-time against school from the Big 12 Conference.

- West Virginia has started the season 3-0 for the first time since 2018.

- WVU is 107-19 since 2002 when winning the turnover battle.

- West Virginia is 36-19 when passing for 300 or more yards since 2012.

- West Virginia has surpassed at least 140 rushing yards in 43 of the last 53 games, dating back to 2022.

- Since 2015, West Virginia has produced 79 games with 400 or more yards of total offense.

- The Mountaineers are ranked No. 1 nationally in passing yards per completion, No. 3 in passing efficiency, No. 6 in rushing offense, No. 11 in fewest sacks allowed, No. 15 in third-down conversion percentage, No. 27 in scoring offense, No. 40 in tackles for loss allowed and No. 42 in total offense.

- WVU is ranked No. 4 nationally in red zone defense, No. 10 in team sacks and No. 18 in team tackles for loss.

- WVU is ranked No. 1 nationally in kickoff return defense and No. 7 in punt return defense.

- West Virginia’s defense has recovered three fumbles and produced four takeaways for the season, ranking No. 10 in fumbles recovered and No. 35 in turnover margin.

- Michael Hawkins Jr. was responsible for five touchdowns against Virginia, the most by any player against an AP Top 25 opponent in the FBS this season. The last Big 12 player responsible for five touchdowns against a nonconference ranked foe was Texas’ Sam Ehlinger against No. 6 LSU in 2019.