The Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Preview + Prediction

We've got one heck of a matchup this Saturday in Morgantown between West Virginia and Oklahoma State, and it's time to break this one down on The Walk Thru GameDay Show.

The Rundown

Segment 1: The history of 4-0 starts this century for WVU

With a win this weekend, the Mountaineers will have reached 4-0 for just the eighth time since 2000. What happened in those previous seven 4-0 starts? We look at those. years and discuss why it could be a good sign if they can beat Oklahoma State.

Segment 2: Is Mike Hawkins Jr. already one of the top Big 12 QBs?

It's only three games in, but Mike Hawkins Jr. is lighting it up in Rich Rod's offense. Last week, he became the first Mountaineer QB to throw for two touchdowns and run for three in the same game since Pat White. He was named the Big 12 Conference's Offensive Player of the Week and the Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week. Is he already among the league's best?

Segment 3: Trivia

This week's question: The current offensive coordinator at Maryland made his WVU debut against Oklahoma State in 2013, which was the last time the Mountaineers beat the Cowboys in Morgantown. Who am I?

Segment 4: Napoleon's Dynamite/Players to Watch

This week, Gene is going with a bit of a surprise pick for his Napoleon's Dynamite player to watch. Hint: It's a young buck on the defensive side of the ball. I give one player to watch for the WVU offense and one player on each side of the ball for the Pokes.

Segment 5: West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Game Preview

We open things up talking about the high-powered passing attack of the Cowboys led by Drew Mestemaker. What does he do well? Where does he struggle? And what is the key to slowing him down? We then spin the block and talk about what WVU's offense needs to do against the Pokes' defense.

Segment 6: Week 4 Pick'ems

1 Texas at 14 Tennessee, 12 PM (ABC)

4 Ole Miss at 21 Florida, 3:30 PM (ABC)

17 Iowa at 18 Michigan, 3:30 PM (CBS)

20 Oregon at 12 USC, 7:30 PM (NBC)

Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia, 7 PM (FS1)

If you haven't yet, head on over to our YouTube page, West Virginia On SI (@SI_WVU), and drop your picks in the comment section. If you nail all five, you will win an autographed picture from Eugene Napoleon. Also, while you are there, hit that subscribe button. You'll get a notification the second a new episode of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru GameDay Show, or Mountaineer Postgame drops.