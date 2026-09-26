WVU Releases Game Day Depth Chart vs. Oklahoma State
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We are getting close to kickoff here in Morgantown as the West Virginia Mountaineers are set to open Big 12 Conference play against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
Moments ago, both teams released their official gameday depth charts.
West Virginia
OFFENSE
QB: Mike Hawkins Jr. OR Scotty Fox Jr.
RB: Cam Cook, Amari Latimer
WR (X): Jaden Bray, TaRon Francis
WR (Y): DJ Epps, Cyrus Traugh
WR (Z): John Neider, Cyrus Traugh
TE: Josh Sapp, Ryan Ward
LT: Kevin Brown, Malik Agbo
LG: Nick Krahe, Lamarcus Dillard
C: Wes King, Josh Aisosa
RG: Amare Grayson, Cam Griffin
RT: Carsten Casady, Aidan Woods
Yeah, I think at this point that "OR" between the QBs is just going to remain no matter what. Although Prince Strachan is not listed, expect him to get a few more snaps tonight.
DEFENSE
EDGE: Zeke Durham-Campbell, Emerson Joy
NT: Nate Gabriel, Will LeBlanc
DT: Corey McIntyre Jr., K.J. Henson
BAN: Harper Holloman, David Afogho
WILL: Ashton Woods OR Cam Torbor
MIKE: Ben Cutter, Tyler Stolsky
N/S Geimere Latimer, Miles Khatri
CB: Chams Diagne, Keyshawn Robinson
CB: Nick Taylor, Jaire Rawlison
FS: Andrew Powdrell OR Matt Sieg
BS: Kamari Wilson, Da'Mare Williams
No Isaiah Patterson at linebacker? Don't worry. He's active and this is another spot that just hasn't been updated by the staff for whatever reason.
OKLAHOMA STATE
OFFENSE
QB: Drew Mestemaker, Grant Jordan
RB: Caleb Hawkins, Ayo Adeyi
WR: Justin Bowick, Rodney Harris II
WR: Miles Coleman, Wyatt Young
WR: Chris Barnes, Terrence Lewis
TE: Carson Kolb OR Morgan McPhaul
LT: Shaun Torgeson, Desmond Magiya
LG: Johnny Dickson III, Desmond Magiya
C: Tyler Mercer, Louie Canepa
RG: Joseph Hanson, Jakobe Sanders
RT: Ashton Lepo, Ja'Qwon Evans
DEFENSE
DE: Jaleel Johnson, Malik Charles
NT: Jerry Lawson, Saadiq Clements
DT: Iman Oates OR Braylon Rigsby
RUSH: James Williams, DeSean Brown
LB: Ethan Wesloski, Trip White
LB: Tate Romney, Taurean Davis
LB: Isaiah Chisom, Gunnar Wilson
NB: Christian Bodnar, Cameron Epps
CB: LaDainian Fields, Kobi Foreman
CB: Trudell Berry, Mo Horn
FS: Mose Phillips III, Evan Jackson
BS: Quinton Hammonds, Markeith Williams
West Virginia and Oklahoma State are slated to kick things off at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on FS1. After the game, be sure to head over to our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show, where Eugene Napoleon and I will break down what went down in Morgantown.
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_