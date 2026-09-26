WVU Releases Game Day Depth Chart vs. Oklahoma State

We are getting close to kickoff here in Morgantown as the West Virginia Mountaineers are set to open Big 12 Conference play against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Moments ago, both teams released their official gameday depth charts.

West Virginia

OFFENSE

QB: Mike Hawkins Jr. OR Scotty Fox Jr.

RB: Cam Cook, Amari Latimer

WR (X): Jaden Bray, TaRon Francis

WR (Y): DJ Epps, Cyrus Traugh

WR (Z): John Neider, Cyrus Traugh

TE: Josh Sapp, Ryan Ward

LT: Kevin Brown, Malik Agbo

LG: Nick Krahe, Lamarcus Dillard

C: Wes King, Josh Aisosa

RG: Amare Grayson, Cam Griffin

RT: Carsten Casady, Aidan Woods

Yeah, I think at this point that "OR" between the QBs is just going to remain no matter what. Although Prince Strachan is not listed, expect him to get a few more snaps tonight.

DEFENSE

EDGE: Zeke Durham-Campbell, Emerson Joy

NT: Nate Gabriel, Will LeBlanc

DT: Corey McIntyre Jr., K.J. Henson

BAN: Harper Holloman, David Afogho

WILL: Ashton Woods OR Cam Torbor

MIKE: Ben Cutter, Tyler Stolsky

N/S Geimere Latimer, Miles Khatri

CB: Chams Diagne, Keyshawn Robinson

CB: Nick Taylor, Jaire Rawlison

FS: Andrew Powdrell OR Matt Sieg

BS: Kamari Wilson, Da'Mare Williams

No Isaiah Patterson at linebacker? Don't worry. He's active and this is another spot that just hasn't been updated by the staff for whatever reason.

OKLAHOMA STATE

OFFENSE

QB: Drew Mestemaker, Grant Jordan

RB: Caleb Hawkins, Ayo Adeyi

WR: Justin Bowick, Rodney Harris II

WR: Miles Coleman, Wyatt Young

WR: Chris Barnes, Terrence Lewis

TE: Carson Kolb OR Morgan McPhaul

LT: Shaun Torgeson, Desmond Magiya

LG: Johnny Dickson III, Desmond Magiya

C: Tyler Mercer, Louie Canepa

RG: Joseph Hanson, Jakobe Sanders

RT: Ashton Lepo, Ja'Qwon Evans

DEFENSE

DE: Jaleel Johnson, Malik Charles

NT: Jerry Lawson, Saadiq Clements

DT: Iman Oates OR Braylon Rigsby

RUSH: James Williams, DeSean Brown

LB: Ethan Wesloski, Trip White

LB: Tate Romney, Taurean Davis

LB: Isaiah Chisom, Gunnar Wilson

NB: Christian Bodnar, Cameron Epps

CB: LaDainian Fields, Kobi Foreman

CB: Trudell Berry, Mo Horn

FS: Mose Phillips III, Evan Jackson

BS: Quinton Hammonds, Markeith Williams

West Virginia and Oklahoma State are slated to kick things off at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on FS1. After the game, be sure to head over to our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show, where Eugene Napoleon and I will break down what went down in Morgantown.