Mountaineer Mantrip: UT Martin Edition

The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-0) host the UT Martin Skyhawks (1-1) Saturday afternoon at Mountaineer Field. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.

West Virginia University Mountaineer Mascot Reese Allen | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University Mountaineer Mascot Reese Allen | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

The Pride of West Virginia, the West Virginia University Mountaineer Marching Band | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University offensive lineman Kevin Brown | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University cornerback Da’Mun Allen | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University Football | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University Football Director of Player Relations Rasheed Marshall | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University Football | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University Football | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University tight end Ryan Ward | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University cornerback Da’Mun Allen | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

WVU Game Notes

- The 2026 season marks West Virginia’s 134th season. The Mountaineers are the No. 1 winningest program in the Big 12 Conference and No. 16 in college football.

- West Virginia Football Coach Rich Rodriguez has 194 career victories, ranking No. 3 among active Power Four coaches.

- This marks the 47th season of competition for West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium. WVU has a 203-83-4 (.711) all-time mark at the facility, which opened in 1980.

- WVU is 3-1 -1 in games played on Sept. 5, including 3-1-1 at home. The last time WVU played on that date was in 2015 vs. Georgia Southern at home (W/44-0).

- West Virginia is 18-4 against schools from the state of South Carolina, including 8-5-1 against FBS schools.

- West Virginia is 92-37-4 all-time in season openers (18-8 since 2000/32-13-1 since 1980).

- In home openers, West Virginia is 103-22-6, including winning 20 of the last 22. WVU is 40-6-1 in home openers since 1980, including 23-3 since 2000.

- WVU is 41-19 in nonconference games since 2010, including 29-2 at home. The Mountaineers are 76-34 since 2000, including 52-8 at home.

- On West Virginia’s roster, the Mountaineers have 34 returning players, including nine who have started at least one game in their career.

- The Mountaineers added 88 new players to the roster in 2026, including 40 on offense, 44 on defense and four on special teams.

-Since 2019, WVU has reached 100 yards on the ground 53 times.

- Overall, in the past 10 years, the Mountaineers are 68-31 when rushing for at least 100 yards.

- West Virginia has surpassed at least 140 rushing yards in 33 of the last 40 games, dating back to 2022.

- Since 2012, WVU has thrown for 300 or more yards 54 times, 350 or more 32 times, 400 or more 10 times and 500 or more four times.

- West Virginia is 36-19 when passing for 300 or more yards since 2012.

- Since 2015, West Virginia has produced 76 games with 400 or more yards of total offense

- Over the past 10 years, the Mountaineers have held their opponents to fewer than 300 yards of total offense 27 times.

- Since 2019, WVU has held opposing teams to fewer than 250 yards passing 46 times, fewer than 200 yards 27 times and fewer than 150 yards 12 times.

- WVU is 105-19 since 2002 when winning the turnover battle.