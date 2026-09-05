Mountaineer Mantrip: Coastal Carolina Edition

The West Virginia Mountaineers prepare to take on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in the season opener. Kickoff is set for noon EST and the action will broadcast on TruTV, TNT, and stream on HBO Max.

West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

WVU Football - Coastal Carolina | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University Football - Coastal Carolina | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University edge Harper Holloman | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University defensive lineman Noah Tishendorf | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University Football | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University Football | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University Football | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University offensive lineman Kevin Brown | Christopher Hall - West Virgnia on S

WVU Game Notes

- The 2026 season marks West Virginia’s 134th season. The Mountaineers are the No. 1 winningest program in the Big 12 Conference and No. 16 in college football.

- West Virginia Football Coach Rich Rodriguez has 194 career victories, ranking No. 3 among active Power Four coaches.

- This marks the 47th season of competition for West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium. WVU has a 203-83-4 (.711) all-time mark at the facility, which opened in 1980.

- WVU is 3-1 -1 in games played on Sept. 5, including 3-1-1 at home. The last time WVU played on that date was in 2015 vs. Georgia Southern at home (W/44-0).

- West Virginia is 18-4 against schools from the state of South Carolina, including 8-5-1 against FBS schools.

- West Virginia is 92-37-4 all-time in season openers (18-8 since 2000/32-13-1 since 1980).

- In home openers, West Virginia is 103-22-6, including winning 20 of the last 22. WVU is 40-6-1 in home openers since 1980, including 23-3 since 2000.

- WVU is 41-19 in nonconference games since 2010, including 29-2 at home. The Mountaineers are 76-34 since 2000, including 52-8 at home.

- On West Virginia’s roster, the Mountaineers have 34 returning players, including nine who have started at least one game in their career.

- The Mountaineers added 88 new players to the roster in 2026, including 40 on offense, 44 on defense and four on special teams.

- Since 2019, WVU has reached 100 yards on the ground 53 times.

- Overall in the past 10 years, the Mountaineers are 68-31 when rushing for at least 100 yards.

- West Virginia has surpassed at least 140 rushing yards in 33 of the last 40 games, dating back to 2022.

- Since 2012, WVU has thrown for 300 or more yards 54 times, 350 or more 32 times, 400 or more 10 times and 500 or more four times.

- West Virginia is 36-19 when passing for 300 or more yards since 2012.

- Since 2015, West Virginia has produced 76 games with 400 or more yards of total offense.

- Over the past 10 years, the Mountaineers have held their opponents to fewer than 300 yards of total offense 27 times.

- Since 2019, WVU has held opposing teams to fewer than 250 yards passing 46 times, fewer than 200 yards 27 times and fewer than 150 yards 12 times.

- WVU is 105-19 since 2002 when winning the turnover battle.