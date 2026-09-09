UT Martin Head Coach Jason Simpson's Thoughts on the Matchup with WVU

The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-0) host FCS opponent, the UT Martin Skyhawks, Saturday (1-1) afternoon at Mountaineer Field. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.

UT Martin head coach Jason Simpson gave his thoughts on the upcoming matchup with the Mountaineers during the Ohio Valley Conference weekly call and on Skyhawks Sports talk.

Thoughts on WVU and the rushing attack that tallied 281 yards against Coastal Carolina

They're very good at it and I think they snap the ball like last year was the fastest team. I think that's what I read, the amount of time that it takes to snap the ball and how many plays they're getting a game.

So first of all, you got to try to get lined up as best you can. Then you got to decide, you know, can you get the call in? Do you blitz it? Do you know, what do you do with your communication? And then you got to go and execute it. So, it's a problem. They're very good. The back's good. The offensive line, the quarterback is - it's 11 on 11. So, that's the problems that they create for you.

Facing West Virginia in the first of four straight FBS games

I mean, it's a tough stretch, but it's one week at a time. We get to go play, you know, Big 12 opponent. I've never been to Morgantown. Probably not many of our players have either.

They've had one game on tape. It's impressive. They were up 24 to nothing, and then Coastal kind of pecked back a little bit there in the last few minutes, but they're talented. They got the transfer quarterback from Oklahoma.

They want to run the football. Multiple on defense. That'll be quite a challenge.

Run-ins with WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez

A couple times. He, when he was at Ole Miss, he recruited (Jason’s son and former Alabama quarterback) Ty (Simpson), and pretty neat to be around and all.

(Rodriguez was at Jacksonville State)

We didn't ever cross paths then, but what a good job he did there. But, no, I think it's kind of neat to be able to do it as long as he has and, kind of - I won't say he does the same thing every year, right? But, you know, he has a philosophy that he believes in, and that is tried, true, and it works.