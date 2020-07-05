Mountaineer Maven Stories of the Week

Quinton Spain Wins Iron Bills Award

The former West Virginia offensive lineman continues his success in the NFL. In the 2019 season, Spain did not allow a single sack and earned himself a pretty nice payday. Now, the Bills have awarded him with the Iron Bills Award for his hard work off the field.

Will Grier Launches "Be the Change" Initiative to Help Black Student-Athletes

The former Mountaineer star continues to do great work in the Charlotte community and has created a scholarship for Black student-athletes at a local Charlotte high school. This comes in wake of the racial injustices that have been magnified over the last month or so. Great stuff here from Grier.

How Would West Virginia Fare in Newly Realigned Mid-American Conference?

Sports Illustrated national writer Pat Forde went to amazing lengths reorganizing the college football landscape to make the competition more even and more localized. We take a look at how West Virginia would do in this "new" conference.

Neal Brown Continues International Flavor with Latest Commitment

This week, West Virginia picked up its fourth international commitment since Neal Brown was hired as the coach a little over a year ago. The latest commitment comes from defensive end Edward Vesterinen of Finland. Founder of PPI Recruiting, Brandon Collier gave Mountaineer Maven some great insight on the Mountaineers' recruiting efforts overseas.

