Will Grier Launches "Be the Change" Initiative to Help Black Student-Athletes

Former West Virginia quarterback and now Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier is launching "Be the Change,” which will provide scholarships to Black student-athletes at West Charlotte High School. To qualify for the scholarship, a student must have a minimum GPA of 3.0 and a college acceptance letter, per the Panthers team website.

Although Grier is still developing on the field as a quarterback and is one day looking to become a starter, he knows that his platform can be very useful and for that reason, is putting it to good use.

"I think in our country right now, we all are demanding change," Grier said in the team's release. "I'm just trying to use my platform to spread love and try to be the change."

"I have a platform with my job and what I do, but I'm also a parent who's raising kids that hopefully know right from wrong and know good from evil, do the right things and good things," Grier said. "I need to do a good job of explaining that, but not just using words, but using actions.

"You won't see me say a whole lot, but behind the scenes, I'm always doing stuff to fight evil, preach good, and spread love," Grier said. "There's a lot of things in the works because I'm constantly thinking about it. So without getting specific on certain things, it's more so just a constant battle every day of doing what's right and taking action."

To make a contribution to the scholarship fund, you can visit Grier's "Be the Change" Go Fund Me page here.

What do you think of Grier's work in the Charlotte community? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.