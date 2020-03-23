MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
WVU Womens Soccer
College Football
Mountaineer Events

Mountaineer Rewind: Tavon's Night vs Oklahoma

Schuyler Callihan

One of the most impressive single game performances in West Virginia football history came on November 17th, 2012. 

Tavon Austin shattered the record books with 572 all-purpose yards, including 344 yards on the ground in his first ever collegiate start at running back. Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops' frustration continued to build throughout the night as they had absolutely no answer for Austin.

Every time he touched the ball, there was a feeling that he could take it all the way for six - it was like watching poetry in motion. He gashed the Sooners play after play, touch after touch and gave West Virginia a chance to upset the No. 12 Sooners. Nearly every play that went to Austin resulted in the play-by-play announcer saying "explosive, electrifying run by Tavon Austin." It was like clockwork. 

This is what makes Tavon so special. The fact that he hadn't played running back or even lined up at the position since his senior year of high school and his first game in the backfield, he rips off over 340 yards. It really makes you think, what kind of numbers would he have been able to put up had he played at the position all four years? He was an amazing, electrifying receiver, but man, him at running back seemed to be a natural fit.

Unfortunately the chances of completing the upset fell short as the Mountaineers actually scored too fast, giving Oklahoma just enough time to work it right back down the field for the go ahead touchdown. West Virginia fell 50-49, but Austin's performance will be one that Mountaineer fans will never forget, even in a game that resulted in a loss.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments (1)
M-townJoe
M-townJoe

I'mma STILL rather BEAT those lowlife flatlander dirt burglars than have one player, even Tavon, get a bazillion yards. I bet HCNB wouldn't hesitate to tell y'all -- Winning Matters. ALWAYS the winning thing.
#HAILWV & GO MOUNTAINEERS !!

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

West Virginia Disrespected in ESPN's Way-Too-Early Hoops Rankings

The Mountaineers not getting respect from ESPN in early rankings

Schuyler Callihan

by

GolfBlogger

WVU Men's Basketball Releases Non-Conference Schedule

West Virginia Men's Basketball releases non-conference schedule.

Christopher Hall

by

M-townJoe

Tshiebwe Makes First-Team All-District

WVU freshman forward Oscar Tshiebwe earns first-team All-District honors

Christopher Hall

Projecting West Virginia Hoops Starting Lineup for 2020-21

Here's how the Mountaineers starting lineup could look like next year

Anthony G. Halkias

by

EERFAN51

Will Tavon Austin Return to Cowboys?

The former Mountaineer star is on the open market this offseason

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

Trio of Mountaineers Named Top College Pitchers by D1Baseball.com

Freshman left hander Jake Carr and sophomore righty Ryan Bergert were listed in various college baseball top pitcher rankings following the announcement of the end of the season.

Quinn Burkitt

DEBATE: Who is the G.O.A.T? Pat White or Major Harris?

This debate could go on for decades, but who do you take?

Schuyler Callihan

by

Hoosier1982

Geno Smith's Career is Coming to a Crossroads

Mountaineer all-time passing leader Geno Smith has been a backup the last five seasons but it may be time to give him another shot at being a starter

Christopher Hall

West Virginia Makes Top Six for Top 2021 Receiver

The Mountaineers are officially in the mix

Schuyler Callihan

Pro Football Focus Grades for Every Former Mountaineer

An inside look at how each West Virginia alum fared in the NFL in 2019

Schuyler Callihan