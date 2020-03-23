Mountaineer Rewind: Tavon's Night vs Oklahoma

One of the most impressive single game performances in West Virginia football history came on November 17th, 2012.

Tavon Austin shattered the record books with 572 all-purpose yards, including 344 yards on the ground in his first ever collegiate start at running back. Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops' frustration continued to build throughout the night as they had absolutely no answer for Austin.

Every time he touched the ball, there was a feeling that he could take it all the way for six - it was like watching poetry in motion. He gashed the Sooners play after play, touch after touch and gave West Virginia a chance to upset the No. 12 Sooners. Nearly every play that went to Austin resulted in the play-by-play announcer saying "explosive, electrifying run by Tavon Austin." It was like clockwork.

This is what makes Tavon so special. The fact that he hadn't played running back or even lined up at the position since his senior year of high school and his first game in the backfield, he rips off over 340 yards. It really makes you think, what kind of numbers would he have been able to put up had he played at the position all four years? He was an amazing, electrifying receiver, but man, him at running back seemed to be a natural fit.

Unfortunately the chances of completing the upset fell short as the Mountaineers actually scored too fast, giving Oklahoma just enough time to work it right back down the field for the go ahead touchdown. West Virginia fell 50-49, but Austin's performance will be one that Mountaineer fans will never forget, even in a game that resulted in a loss.

