Mountaineers That Could Be Drafted in 2022

The 2021 NFL Draft is officially in the books and with linebacker Tony Fields II being selected by the Cleveland Browns, it extends West Virginia's streak of having at least one player drafted since 2008. Will that streak continue next year? Let's take a look at which Mountaineers could be selected in next year's NFL Draft.

DL Dante Stills -

Dante figured that he would be joining his brother, Darius, in the 2021 NFL Draft but he elected to stay for his senior year after he didn't meet his expectations as a junior. He certainly has the size, which may have been a factor in Darius not getting drafted, but he has to put it all together and become the complete package as an edge rusher. The tools are there and if he can have a strong 2021 campaign, he'll certainly be on the radar of several NFL teams.

S Alonzo Addae -

Addae was arguably the Mountaineers' biggest surprise in 2020 as he finished the year with 66 tackles, 7 pass deflections, and two interceptions. He'll have to follow that up with an even better year in 2021 to prove that it wasn't just a one year anomaly. Worst case scenario, he'll end up being signed as an undrafted free agent.

RB Leddie Brown -

One thing NFL teams like to see from college running backs is if they can handle a big workload or not. After what he did in 2020, that's no longer a question mark for Leddie Brown. Now, NFL teams are going to want to see him take his game to the next level - become a premier pass-catcher out of the backfield and improve in pass protection.

LB Josh Chandler-Semedo -

Chandler-Semedo is undersized as a linebacker but that won't stop teams from considering him in the draft. David Long Jr. was selected a couple of years ago by the Tennessee Titans and the two are identical in size - 5'11", 225 lbs. He does a good job of cleaning things up in the running game but if he can improve his pass coverage skills, it'll elevate his chances of being drafted.

LB VanDarius Cowan -

If there is one guy that just screams NFL, it's VanDarius Cowan. Unfortunately, he's been hampered by injuries throughout much of his collegiate career and hasn't been able to showcase his skills. Even with an impressive 2021 season, teams are going to have concerns over his medical history. Playing all 12 games + a bowl game healthy and being productive will help to a certain extent.

S Sean Mahone -

Mahone is a sure tackler with great ball skills. He's a consistent player that does a terrific job of limiting explosive plays downfield in the passing game. With two solid years under his belt, Mahone should be considered a day three pick as of right now and could make that a certainty with another solid season this fall.

CB Jackie Matthews -

The WVU coaching staff has been raving about Jackie Matthews all offseason as he will now slide into Dreshun Miller's starting role. I don't know how much he'll be able to prove in just one season to get drafted but if he locks up some of the best receivers in the Big 12, it will put him on the map and land him on an NFL roster one way or another.

S Scottie Young Jr. -

Usually, when you lose a player like Tykee Smith, it's a big hit to a team's defense. However, most teams don't have guys like Scottie Young Jr. waiting in the wings to take over. Young Jr. will play the SPEAR position at WVU but played several different positions at Arizona. His versatility will be appealing to NFL scouts not to mention his level of productivity.

