Moving On: WVU Can Start Ending Some Eight-Year Droughts Beginning Saturday

No one loved how West Virginia's season opener finished against Coastal Carolina, and at this point, we've hit on just about every reason why the game went the way it did, but the end result (a W) is all that matters.

Over the next few weeks, the Mountaineers can start doing some things that haven't been done in nearly a decade. They may seem like small steps, one of which is bound to happen, but hey, no one will ever apologize for winning. Well, maybe some Michigan fans will.

Last 2-0 start: 2018

This one seems hard to believe at first because the Mountaineers have gone 2-1 in non-conference play in all but one season since 2018, but have lost openers to Maryland, Penn State, and Pitt, or game two to Missouri, Oklahoma State, Kansas, and Ohio. I know...oh boy! 2-0...big whoop! Especially when it's wins over a G6 and an FCS team...just take the Ws when they come, no matter the opponent or the fashion in which they happen.

Last 3-0 start: 2018

The last time the Mountaineers won each of their first three games was also in the 2018 campaign. Checking that box this year is not going to be easy. Virginia is a very talented and experienced team that is coming off the best season in program history. Their defense is stingy, and QB Beau Pribula could give this WVU defense fits when he gets on the move.

Last ranked in AP Top 25: 2018

This one isn't happening in the next week or two, obviously, but if you accomplish the one above, you are putting yourself on the right track.

See a theme here? It's no surprise that 2018 was the last time football was truly fun in Morgantown. The Mountaineers finished that season ranked 16th in the final College Football Playoff rankings and 20th in the AP Top 25. Despite having a nine-win campaign in 2023, WVU hasn't re-entered the rankings since. If the Hail Mary allowed versus Houston hadn't happened, there's a very good chance they would have been ranked at some point that year.

What will it take? Well, if we are just talking about the beginning of the season, I think you're looking at beating Virginia and winning your first two Big 12 games against Oklahoma State and Iowa State. Virginia would be the only quality win, but it's not like there will be a boatload of undefeated teams five weeks into the season.