Names to Watch in Transfer Portal for WVU

A few names to keep your eyes on as WVU prepares to dip its toe in the transfer portal.

West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown wasn't shy about letting folks know that they will be aggressive in the transfer portal this offseason. With losing several players to the portal on the defensive side of the ball and at receiver, WVU has to target some experienced players themselves to make up for what they lost.

"Defensively, we've always had the intention to add a linebacker, so that hasn't changed and that will be a best available," Brown said a couple weeks back. "Then, we want to add at least one, maybe two pieces in the secondary. There will be another wave of significant people in the transfer portal after spring practice."

Brown also said adding a quarterback could be a possibility as well. So, who are some potential targets for the Mountaineers? Here are five names to watch.

QB JT Daniels (Georgia) Neal Brown is hoping one of his three young guys emerge during spring ball, but if that doesn't happen he will go out and get a quarterback. The top target? Former Georgia Bulldog, JT Daniels. Daniels originally began his career at USC where he spent the 2019 season with new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell. Daniels only played in one game that year before suffering a season-ending knee injury. This past season, Daniels was hindered by a lat injury and once he recovered he had lost the starting job to former walk-on Stetson Bennett who would go on to lead the Bulldogs to a national title. In his four-year collegiate career, Daniels has completed 389/610 passes (63.8%) and has thrown for 4,840 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. He also holds interest from Oregon State and Missouri. WR Trea Shropshire (UAB) The Mountaineers didn't have an explosive passing game in 2021 and have really lacked that since Neal Brown came to WVU back in 2019. Trea Shropshire could help change that. In his first two years at UAB, Shropshire is averaging 24.7 yards per catch and has nine touchdowns on just 41 receptions. WVU has not reached out to Shropshire yet but could be a name that pops on their radar soon. WR Demetrius Cannon (Louisville) The Mountaineers are a little short on depth at receiver following the departures of Winston Wright Jr., Isaiah Esdale, and Sam Brown. The addition of JUCO receivers Cortez Braham Jr. and Jeremiah Aaron certainly help, but Cannon is a guy that makes a lot of sense for a lot of reasons. He was high on WVU when coming out of high school and will have four years of eligibility remaining. The 6'3", 205-pound receiver is from St. Louis, Missouri which is a connection to current Mountaineer edge rusher Lanell Carr. CB Josh Newton (UL-Monroe) Newton is one that West Virginia has been in contact with for quite a while now. He's also heard from Charlotte and Liberty as well. Back in December, Newton told Mountaineers Now that WVU's unlimited resources are what intrigued him so much with the 5th Quarter Program as well as the academic facilities. If WVU officially opens the door for Newton, I'd expect him to become a Mountaineer. It's just a matter of whether or not the WVU staff continues to pursue him. S Khalid Martin (North Carolina State) A familiar name here. Martin had West Virginia in his top three coming out of high school, but settled on North Carolina State. He redshirted in 2019 and then had a scary spinal injury in the second game of the season against Virginia Tech the following year, which kept him out for the remainder of the season. He wasn't recruited by Neal Brown's staff, but the familiarity with the program could pique his interest if WVU reaches out.

