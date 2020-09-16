SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeArea 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

Napoleon's Corner Ep. 1: Recruiting is the Lifeblood of Every Program

Schuyler Callihan

"Napoleon's Corner" will release each Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST on Mountaineer Maven. Former West Virginia running back Eugene Napoleon will talk all things from the recruiting process, his time at WVU, analysis of WVU football today, life, and much more.

To kickoff the first episode of "Napoleon's Corner," Eugene talks about how important recruiting is in college football and also shares some of his experiences of his recruiting process.

Short excerpt from Eugene:

"My mother didn't know a lot about major college recruiting. The one thing she did know a lot about was the character of people. I remember receiving my first Division-I offer from the University of Pittsburgh. A week later, West Virginia, Oklahoma, North Carolina, Maryland, and every major program in the country after that. I learned a lot during the recruiting process, and very little had to do with football. It's important to know the character and moral code of the head coach and staff that you will be potentially playing for. When you pick a college, you are picking a place that can potentially change your life. So, make sure you take the time to evaluate the situation carefully."

Eugene's top 10 schools coming out of high school: 1. Pittsburgh 2. Oklahoma 3. Iowa 4. Ohio State 5. Maryland 6. Michigan 7. Notre Dame 8. Nebraska 9. SMU 10. Alabama

Eugene's top 5 schools when he made the decision to transfer from Pitt: 1. West Virginia 2. Illinois 3. Minnesota 4. Syracuse 5. UCLA

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Freshman Receiver Sam Brown is off to a Hot Start

West Virginia University head coach Neal Brown: “He played better than I thought he would really. He was a little bit up and down last week.”

Christopher Hall

Neal Brown Impressed by Tony Fields II: "He's Going to Play in the NFL"

WVU linebacker Tony Fields II put on a show in his Mountaineer debut

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Players of the Week: Eastern Kentucky Edition

West Virginia University head coach Neal Brown announced the players of the week following the win over Eastern Kentucky

Christopher Hall

by

MattySolo

Pro Football Focus Puts Doege on the Heisman Watchlist

WVU QB Jarret Doege had an efficient weekend and the crew over at Pro Football Focus took notice

Christopher Hall

Neal Brown Gives Explanation for DE Sean Martin's Absence vs EKU

The standout true freshman from Bluefield did not play in the team's season opener

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

WVU Football Report Card Week 1

Reviewing how all three sides of the ball did this past weekend for the Mountaineers

Schuyler Callihan

3 Good, 3 Not So Good Things from West Virginia's Win Over EKU

Reviewing the good and the bad from the Mountaineers' win

Schuyler Callihan

Neal Brown Discusses the Good and the Bad from Week 1

West Virginia University head coach Neal Brown gives his final thoughts and points out the positive and negative from the win over Eastern Kentucky

Christopher Hall

Addae Shines in Mountaineer Debut

Alonzo Addae expresses gratitude for opportunity as the West Virginia University free safety has a big day in the season opener

Christopher Hall

Battle 4 Atlantis has a new Temporary Venue

West Virginia University is one of eight teams competing in the Battle 4 Atlantis that now has a new location

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP