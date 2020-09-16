Napoleon's Corner Ep. 1: Recruiting is the Lifeblood of Every Program

"Napoleon's Corner" will release each Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST on Mountaineer Maven. Former West Virginia running back Eugene Napoleon will talk all things from the recruiting process, his time at WVU, analysis of WVU football today, life, and much more.

To kickoff the first episode of "Napoleon's Corner," Eugene talks about how important recruiting is in college football and also shares some of his experiences of his recruiting process.

Short excerpt from Eugene:

"My mother didn't know a lot about major college recruiting. The one thing she did know a lot about was the character of people. I remember receiving my first Division-I offer from the University of Pittsburgh. A week later, West Virginia, Oklahoma, North Carolina, Maryland, and every major program in the country after that. I learned a lot during the recruiting process, and very little had to do with football. It's important to know the character and moral code of the head coach and staff that you will be potentially playing for. When you pick a college, you are picking a place that can potentially change your life. So, make sure you take the time to evaluate the situation carefully."

Eugene's top 10 schools coming out of high school: 1. Pittsburgh 2. Oklahoma 3. Iowa 4. Ohio State 5. Maryland 6. Michigan 7. Notre Dame 8. Nebraska 9. SMU 10. Alabama

Eugene's top 5 schools when he made the decision to transfer from Pitt: 1. West Virginia 2. Illinois 3. Minnesota 4. Syracuse 5. UCLA

