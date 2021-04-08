Napoleon's Corner Ep. 22: College Transfer Portal - Good or Bad?

"Napoleon's Corner" will release each Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST on Mountaineer Maven. Former West Virginia running back Eugene Napoleon will talk all things from the recruiting process, his time at WVU, analysis of WVU football today, life, and much more.

Short excerpt from Eugene:

"There's always a reason why student-athletes decide to transfer. In most cases, they do so, because they feel it's a better opportunity. When I decided to transfer from Pitt to WVU, my decision had nothing to do with football. It was personal / family reasons. The transfer portal is an evolution of where college sports are today. I just hope it doesn't hurt college sports."

