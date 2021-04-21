Napoleon's Corner Ep. 25: Post Spring Game Concert with Ny'a

"Napoleon's Corner" will release each Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST on Mountaineer Maven. Former West Virginia running back Eugene Napoleon will talk all things from the recruiting process, his time at WVU, analysis of WVU football today, life, and much more.

Short excerpt from Eugene:

"As a former West Virginia Mountaineer football player, and current CEO of Nap Vision Entertainment, I am proud to announce my wife, Gold-selling and Platinum Award Winning Recording Artist Ny'a, will be Live on Sessions Livestream, Saturday, April 24th at 7:00 pm EST. Tickets are $5 dollars. You can purchase tickets directly from the link provided. This is a Post Spring Game Concert, so join us and have a great time after watching our Mountaineers Spring Football Game."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.