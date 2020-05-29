MountaineerMaven
NCAA Football Oversight Committee to Submit Plan for Preseason

Christopher Hall

In April, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown was the first to publicly relay a message from the NCAA Football Oversight Committee of the possibility of a four to six-week practice period prior to the start of the 2020 season. Of course, he may have had some insight with West Virginia Athletic Director Shane Lyons, who is the chair of the committee echoing those same words with the media just days later.

Now, the NCAA Football Oversight Committee will be submitting their recommendation for a six-week preseason to prepare for the upcoming season next week, according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.

The college football season officially kicks off August 29th with seven games on the slate and that puts those 14 programs preseason practice on July 18th and for the Mountaineers and the rest of college football July 25th.

West Virginia recently announced a phased-in approach to voluntary workouts beginning June 8th for coaches and June 15th for players following the release by the Big 12 Conference that football players can return to campus on June 15th.

Shane Lyons and Neal Brown have remained optimistic during the pandemic that there will be football season this fall and as we inch closer towards football season, their optimism is starting to turn into a reality as details continue to be released on the return of student-athletes.

