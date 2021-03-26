Neal Brown Believes WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton Could be "One of the Best in the League"

Over the years, West Virginia has produced several NFL wide receivers and some of the most entertaining players in college football. Since Neal Brown took over the head coaching job at WVU, he's been in search of that dominant wide receiver that he can turn to in just about any situation.

After Brown's first year in 2019, it looked like then-freshman Sam James would be that guy but after a disappointing sophomore campaign, we're not sure what to expect in 2021. However, Bryce Ford-Wheaton took a major step in his development a year ago is now emerging into not only one of the best receivers on the team but in the Big 12 Conference. Well, that's what Neal Brown believes he could be.

"He's had a great winter. He's uber-talented, he's intelligent, he knows our offense in and out. And I think it's time and I think he would tell you the same," Brown said. "I think he's ready to take that next step. I think he can be one of the better receivers in our league, I really do believe that. He had a good day today. He made some plays downfield, he's becoming a more complete player playing away from the ball and it doesn't get talked about but he's been a really consistent special teams player for us. I'm excited to watch him this spring. He had a good start today."

At 6'3", 216 lbs, Ford-Wheaton has a very similar build to that of former star Mountaineer receiver Kevin White. He has the ability to make contested catches, be a threat in the red zone, and come down with the 50/50 balls. Is he going to post 109 receptions for 1,447 yards and 10 touchdowns like White did in 2014? Those are pretty unfair expectations to have considering how tough those numbers are to reach, let alone in Neal Brown's offense, which although it has an air raid concept to it, it's not nearly as pass-heavy as Holgorsen's. Having a running back such as Leddie Brown will also limit how often the ball is put into the air.

Regardless, the Mountaineers need someone to step up and be the go-to guy at the receiver position. There were too many games last year where several passes were dropped and dropped in key moments of a game. Jarret Doege didn't necessarily have a security blanket that he could rely on to get the ball to but if there's one guy on the roster that is ready to take on that responsibility it just might be Bryce Ford-Wheaton.

