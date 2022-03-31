Neal Brown Comments on Akheem Mesidor's Departure

"Here's the thing, there's going to be some days that are going to be tough like the last day and a half where you lose some guys that you're really, really invested in. But I believe if you do it that way, there's going to be a lot more success stories than there are ones that go away. And I believe that in every ounce in my being. This is important too, like I want our fans to understand too, I believe in the young men in our program. We've had five practices here. It's the most excitement we've had. It's the most competitiveness we've had. My staff and I are really excited about these guys and the work that they've put in over the last eight weeks over winter and the last two weeks of spring ball. We're off to a great start in the '23 recruiting class. I feel very confident that we're going to have some good news here in the weeks to come. I feel very, very confident that the 2023 class will be the best one that we've signed here. When I say this, like, the best is yet to come and I believe that.

"The last thing I kind of want to leave with is this. In 154 days, we're going to line up at Heinz Field and play and we're going to go out there with a damn good football team. We're going to go out there with a group of guys that believe and are committed to this University and to this state and they're going to play their ass off for the name on the front and the name on the back."