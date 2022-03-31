Neal Brown Gives Early Thoughts on QB Battle

Prior to the start of spring practice, head coach Neal Brown made it clear that he did not want to add another body to the quarterback room until they get through the 15 spring practices. This allows the three currently in the battle to split the reps and gives them an opportunity to go and take the job rather than adding a veteran and eliminating reps.

“If we went and got a transfer quarterback, I don’t know how we get a really good evaluation on the young guys. And it’s not about this fall, but it’s about the future. And, we got three guys here in Garrett Greene and Nicco Marchiol and Will Crowder that deserve the opportunity to show what they have,” said Brown. “So, we’re going to go through the spring, and the belief is that one of them will take reigns of the job, or we’ll get it narrowed down to two, and if that’s not the case, then we’ll go find a guy. There will be guys available, but I thought it was important for them, and important for the trajectory of our football team, to let those guys have the ability to go out and compete in the spring, and so, we’ll do that.”