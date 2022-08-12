Neal Brown & Graham Harrell's Timeline to Figure Out Starters, Two-Deep

We are under three weeks away from kicking off the 2022 season at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, commencing the fourth year of the Neal Brown era in Morgantown.

Between now and September 1st, the coaching staff has a number of crucial decisions to make, including naming a starting quarterback. Yes, the assumption is that Georgia transfer JT Daniels will ultimately win the job, but Brown wants the competition to play itself out.

At some point, decisions will need to be made and the coaching staff has to be careful not to let the competition play out too long at any of the positions. It's important to figure out the two-deep and the personnel packages that are going to be playing together so that some form of camaraderie is formed.

"Defensively, it's personnel dictated so it's about figuring out the group you're going to play," said Brown. "And then offensively, what's your depth look like? How many receivers are you going to play in the game? How many running backs are you going to play? How many tight ends? What's the rotation look like at offensive line? We've got a pretty good idea of the main pieces that are going to play. We need to get reps.

"The quarterbacks are getting plenty of reps to get enough timing. We kind of point to the end of that second scrimmage as kind of when we go from camp mode to getting ready for the season. After that second scrimmage, you start getting ready for your first game."

For offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, he's not going to rush the decision with the quarterback spot. When he knows, he knows. And he'll know the deeper we get into camp and he starts to see some separation.

"I think we're doing the best we can to get guys reps with all the different groupings to see what you're working with," said Graham Harrell. "Regardless of who you're playing with as the quarterback, your job is to make it go and make the guys around you better. The guy that does make the guys around him better, makes the offense look better. I think for us, as soon as guys start separating themselves, you have to start trimming it down. As soon as you start to see separation, even if two separate themselves from the other ones - then let's move to those two. Then hopefully one separates himself from there. When you see separation it's time to start making decisions. We're going to get as many reps as we can and as many combinations as we can to create that."

