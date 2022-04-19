Neal Brown Lists Standouts from the Past Week of Spring Practice

WVU head coach met with the media on Tuesday to give an update on spring practice.

Defensive Line

"Sean Martin had a really good day on Thursday. TFLs, a couple of sacks. And then Zeiqui Lawton who is playing a couple of different spots up front. He moved around and did a nice job."

Bandit

"Lanell Carr and Jared Bartlett both played really well on Thursday. Lanell continues to improve. He's probably been our best pass rusher this spring."

Linebacker

"Lee Kpogba continues to show more growth and becoming more comfortable in the defense and communicating overall. Lance Dixon had his best day as far as in team."

Secondary

"Charles Woods had a really good day. [Malachi] Ruffin had two interceptions. That was the best day he's had on defense since he's been here. Aubrey Burks had a nice day and he's starting to grow into that role. I like his demeanor. He's calm, he plays the pass well. He's getting more comfortable in getting downhill in the run game. Then, Davis Mallinger was more consistent."

Offensive Line

"Jordan White has had a nice spring up to this point playing both center and guard. Ja'Quay Hubbard had a nice day on Thursday playing at right tackle. Played a little bit of guard but mainly played at that right tackle spot. He did a nice job technique-wise."

Running Back

"Got off to a slow start then Justin Johnson had a nice day. I think y'all saw a couple of nice runs while he was there. I've been impressed with him. Lyn-J [Dixon] is starting to understand what we're asking him to do. He had a real nice play while you all were there with a one-handed catch and then he had a couple nice runs later on."

Wide Receiver

"Sam James has had a really solid spring. I like where he's at from a mental approach and production-wise. Graeson Malashevich had his best scrimmage type performance in the stadium."

