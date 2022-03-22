Neal Brown Lists Standouts from First Spring Practice

Defensive line

"Dante [Stills] and Taijh Alston have an exceptional offseason. They're stronger at the point of attack and that showed today and I really think it will show when we put pads on. Jalen Thornton played his best football game in the bowl game against Minnesota and I thought he followed that up with a sound day today."

Linebacker/Secondary

"Lee Kpogba at MIKE linebacker, I think he has a bright future. He runs and we needed speed at that spot. Jared Bartlett looks different when you have a chance to see him on Thursday. He's put on some weight. He's fundamentally better. My expectation is for Lance Dixon to make a huge jump. Then Charles Woods. I think Charles Woods could be as good as any corner in our league."

Offensive line

"Two interior guys. James Gmiter, he hasn't played the position very long and he missed a lot of time in 2020 during the COVID season. He probably had his best offseason here and I think his footwork is getting better, his body position is better. Then Jordan White - a guy that we need to make a jump. I thought he had a nice day today."

Running back

At running back, Tony Mathis has continued to do really well. He finished the season well last year. He had as good of an offseason as anybody in ur program. And Justin Johnson, another guy going from year one to year two."

Tight end

[Tight end] Brian Polendey, a transfer, is running with the ones because [Mike] O'Laughlin is out right now. We brought him in to be able to help in the run game and to play in some 12 personnel and he showed today what we've expected. He's going to be a guy that can help us."

Receiver

"Bryce [Ford-Wheaton] and Sam [James] were really consistent. High expectations for them as we move through the spring. And [walk-on] Preston Fox made a bunch of plays today."

Special teams

"Austin Brinkman, our longsnapper. You don't get to hear his name a lot but he had a really good day today. Then [kicker] Casey Legg, we did a challenge at the end there and he made a kick to save the guys from running.

